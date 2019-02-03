Columnist

Don’t tell me that jet lag isn’t contagious. Why else would I react so badly every time My Lovely Wife comes back from a long business trip?

Ruth travels to Europe a lot, occasionally even farther afield. I soldier on alone, going through the meals she prepared before she left and placed in the freezer for my consumption.

I’m kidding! Of course she doesn’t do that. That would be lunacy. What am I, an infant?

I always get a bit fussy after she returns: drowsy by 7 p.m., up at 3 a.m. My sleep cycle is disrupted. Now, that could be because her sleep cycle is disrupted — we’ll be watching Netflix after dinner and I’ll glance over to see that Ruth is out cold, like a lioness shot with a tranquilizer dart — but I think it’s because of some as-yet-unidentified microbe that lives in the complimentary slippers they give you in business class.

Ruth catches the microbe, brings it home, gives it to me. Next thing you know, we’re both snoring by 8 p.m., then snapping awake in the wee hours, irritated that the newspaper hasn’t been delivered yet. Or printed.

Experts will tell you jet lag happens when an out-of-whack exposure to sunlight confuses the body’s pineal gland, causing it to misfire when delivering its little squirts of the hormone melatonin.

But is that even remotely believable? I’m not convinced I have a pineal gland. I’ve never seen it. No, it’s a bug.

You may scoff, but for years doctors were confident that ulcers were caused by stress and overwork:

“What seems to be the trouble, Jack?”

“I think it’s an ulcer, Doc. A bad one.”

“Hmm. Things okay at the office? How are things at home?”

“Well, I’ve been working late trying to land the Nathanson account. And my home life is a shambles. Yesterday Susie shot her brother with a BB gun.”

“There’s your problem, Jack. You need to delegate more. And ignore your kids. You might also switch to menthol cigarettes.”

“Gee, thanks, Doc.”

Then it turned out that ulcers are actually caused by a bacterium: Helicobacter pylori. I bet if scientists swabbed the tray tables on a Boeing Dreamliner, they’d find something similar: Sleepicobacter flyori.

Send my Nobel care of this newspaper.

Now, I suppose it’s possible I’m wrong. It may be that my spouse isn’t actually a vector of disease. It could be that the problem is with me. Maybe I’m not good at going from being alone to sharing the house again.

There might be something to this. Washington has a lot of families like ours, where one person travels for work and the other doesn’t. The most extreme example is when one spouse is deployed for months on end in a dangerous place.

Our situation pales in comparison to that. Ruth’s biggest worry is whether the WiFi will work in her hotel. My biggest worry while she’s gone is making sure I eat something other than potato chips. We both of us muddle through somehow, though Ruth is muddling through in London, with room service and an expense account.

We do miss each other — terribly — which makes the eventual reunion so counterintuitive. The elation of being back together is sometimes followed by an odd deflation. Occasionally there’s even a bit of snippiness.

I think it’s because I psych myself up to be alone. I accept that Ruth is gone. I organize my days differently. I binge watch shows I know she wouldn’t like.

And then this other person is suddenly back, the Prodigal Wife. Even a benign comment from her — “I think we can recycle this Lands’ End catalogue” — spurs an overreaction:

“Oh you do, huh?” I snap. “You think you can just waltz in here after being away and criticize my catalogue-recycling decisions? You don’t know what it was like, man.”

Eventually, though, we return to equilibrium. Maybe it’s the melatonin catching up — or maybe it’s me altering my own circadian rhythms to match My Lovely Wife’s. I experience the jet lag with her until she’s caught up.

After all, we’re in this together.

