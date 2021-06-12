The result was a fairly casual walk from Dupont Circle along P Street NW and down 13th Street. Veterans and newcomers alike said they were glad to be there.
“It’s more old school,” said Kelly Tejada, 50.
She hadn’t planned on joining the march, but as she prepared to set off, Tejada said being there had filled her soul.
“I love the scale,” she said. “It feels local. Intimate.”
Joe Schiavone, 58, walked hand in hand with his partner Cory Varner, 61. They met during the pandemic and are planning to get married this year.
The crowds were bigger than Schiavone anticipated, and he said the freedom to show up, be who he is and not wear a mask was exciting.
“It truly feels like a milestone,” he said.
Finn Gantz, 20, felt the excitement growing as he took Metro into Washington Saturday. It was his first Pride.
“I just wanted to come feel all the love and acceptance,” he said.
Among those who took part in Saturday’s celebration was Vice President Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.
Tashi Cowen, 50, had traveled from Austin to join the festivities, part of a year-long birthday celebration she’s been throwing herself.
“Look at all of us out here without masks on,” she said. “Our smiles are so beautiful.”
As 13th Street sloped downhill, Cowen looked ahead.
“Oh my God, look at all the people,” she said.
Saturday marks the biggest day in the city’s month-long celebration of Pride. The traditional parade has been replaced with a car caravan organizers call a Pridemobile Parade that will wend its way through the city for three hours on Saturday afternoon.
Last year, organizers of Pride events around the country scrambled to set up virtual events as the coronavirus pandemic raged. In Washington, the festivities this year remain slimmed down. Moves to reopen the District and lift coronavirus restrictions as people have been vaccinated came too late to overhaul plans.
Organizers said they wanted to create a safe atmosphere that respects that people still have varying levels of comfort.