The U.S. Capitol building's dome is shrouded in fog as temperatures began to warm Tuesday after days of frigid weather. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

It certainly felt warmer Tuesday than earlier frigid mornings in the Washington region, but for pedestrians and drivers, there were still slick — and dangerous — spots during the early morning rush.

At Sibley Memorial Hospital in Northwest Washington, officials said they had seen a “significant increase” in the number of people coming into the emergency room overnight and into the morning with slip-and-fall injuries.

“Breaks, fractures, soft-tissue injuries, you name it,” said hospital spokesman Gary Stephenson. “The law of physics is such that there is little you can do when you hit ice. It’s in­cred­ibly slippery.”

Jen Riskus, of Silver Spring, was one of those who fell victim to the icy conditions.

The Jefferson Memorial is reflected in the frozen surface of the Tidal Basin at daybreak in Washington on Monday. (J.David Ake/AP)

She slipped upon exiting a Ride On bus Monday evening after sleet and freezing rain had fallen in downtown Silver Spring. The patch of ice near the bus stop left her flat on her back.

“I tried to be extra careful, but I went ‘whoops’ like a banana,” she said. She wasn’t hurt enough to see a doctor but did suffer a bruise on her backside.

Another bus rider offered to help, but Riskus decided to call her husband for a ride home. Tuesday morning on her way to work in the District, she said she stood on the grass to wait for the bus because sidewalks still hadn’t been treated.

Officials at Inova Fairfax Hospital said ice events usually bring an increase in injuries from slips and falls, such as wrist and ankle injuries.

“The magnitude of the surge can vary by severity of storm as well as local preparation,” according to a hospital statement. “Yesterday was one of the busiest we have ever had, with a significant number of extremity fractures.”

George Washington University Hospital reported seeing 51 ice-related injuries. At MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, 11 people came in Monday night and early Tuesday with injuries related to icy conditions, a hospital spokeswoman said.

A pedestrian walks under the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge on a foggy morning at Jones Point Park on Tuesday in Alexandria. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville saw about 60 patients during a three-hour period Tuesday morning who had fallen on ice, suffering ailments from minor lacerations to head injuries, said Joel Buzy, a doctor who works in the emergency room there.

Authorities said there were no reports of major crashes on area roads Tuesday morning.

In Montgomery County, a small county school bus slid into a ditch after it hit a slick spot on a privately maintained road in Potomac. The driver and two students were on board, but no one was seriously injured, said county fire department spokesman Pete Piringer.

From Monday evening to midmorning Tuesday, the county fire department received about 700 calls, Piringer said, up from about 350 during a typical day. Most involved falls, broken pipes and traffic accidents.

Virginia State Police responded to 25 crashes and 34 calls for disabled vehicles over a 24-period that included the icy conditions. Maryland State Police said they received reports of 18 crashes in the region that were believed to be weather-related.

Area police departments and transportation agencies reminded drivers and pedestrians to use caution and slow down.

John Townsend, a spokesman for the Mid-Atlantic AAA division, said there was a spike in minor crashes Monday night and early Tuesday from icy patches on roads. He said crashes stemming from slick roads happen when “people ignore the conditions or ignore the weather reports,” as well as when drivers overreact to hitting ice.

“The same things can happen in walking” on ice, he said.

Crews were out Monday night and early Tuesday treating roads across the region. Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, said delayed openings at schools helped reduce congestion.

“It’s been bitter cold for two weeks, and we’ve had little storms where we’ve been out treating, so there was residual salt on the roads,” he said. “That served as a pre-treatment that went a long way to helping us overnight.”

In the District, the fire department’s fireboat — the fireboat John H. Glenn Jr. — broke up ice in the Potomac River. The boat has a reinforced hull with an ice belt, officials said, making it able to cut through ice up to 16 inches thick.

D.C. fire officials said it’s critical to break a path through frozen waterways for the security of port areas and for personnel to be able to respond to emergencies. The fireboat helped crews this week extinguish a fire at a marina in Southwest Washington. No one was injured in that incident.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department, said the agency has fielded numerous calls about broken pipes and water leaks in homes and buildings during the recent cold spell.

“During the cold, the pipes freeze. When we have a thaw, the water starts to flow and the pipes break,” he said. “That’s what’s been keeping us busy.”

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.