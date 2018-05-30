A coyote is seen in the upper right corner of this snapshot from a camera located at a park near the Parklawn community in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County. A dog was attacked and killed by coyotes recently in the area, police said. (Fairfax County Police/Fairfax County Park Authority)

A pair of coyotes attacked and killed a small dog in Fairfax County, and authorities are warning area residents to be cautious with their pets.

The incident occurred in the midafternoon on May 5 in a forested area near the 6100 block of Yellowstone Drive, which sits in the Parklawn community in the Alexandria section of the county.

The dog was a 5-year-old Jack Russell. On that day, the dog was outside with its owner and playing with a toy. Police said they did not have the dog’s name.

The toy, police said, went over a fence, and the owner let the dog out of the yard to go get it. But the dog went into the woods and was attacked, apparently by the coyotes.

Police said no humans were hurt.

Officials said wildlife specialists are “monitoring coyote activity” in the area and warned “dogs are vulnerable to coyote confrontations, especially when unattended.”

Officials with the Fairfax County Police said that although the animals may be considered a nuisance, experts will not catch the coyotes because it is illegal in Virginia to capture and relocate animals.

The county’s Animal Services Division said it will use searches and cameras to monitor coyotes in the area. It is also working with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries to determine whether more needs to be done.

Experts said coyotes will only attack humans if provoked. “It is extremely rare for a coyote to attack a human unprovoked,” said Officer Tara Gerhard, a spokeswoman for Fairfax County Police.

Coyotes have expanded from the plains areas of the western United States as their competitors have gradually disappeared. They now can be found in parts of Rock Creek Park in the District. And, they have been found in New York’s Central Park. On rare occasions, they attack people.

Authorities said while it is not uncommon for coyotes to have run-ins with dogs, they are more likely to occur at certain times, particularly in coyote mating season, from January to March, and when coyotes are caring for their young between March and August.

But officials said “unprovoked conflicts between humans and coyotes are extremely rare.”

Experts said coyotes are “an established part of the local wildlife community” in the county and that “the mere presence of coyotes should not alarm you.”

Still, they offered tips on how to prevent contact with a coyote, including never feeding one, securely covering trash bins and never leaving cats outdoors or dogs unattended — even in a fenced yard. Officials also suggested installing sensor lights or motion-activated sprinklers around a home to ward off wildlife.

In December, authorities said a dog was killed by a coyote in the Annandale area of Fairfax County. There was a report in 2012 of coyotes attacking a dog in Daniels Run Park in Fairfax City, and a cat being hurt after coyotes attacked it in the Pasadena area of Anne Arundel County.