LAFAYETTE, Va. — A small earthquake shook southwestern Virginia on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.6 happened around 9:37 a.m. It was centered about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) north of Lafayette, and was about 8 miles (12.4 kilometers) deep.

News outlets reported that people in nearby Salem reported feeling the ground shaking, but there were no immediate reports of damage.