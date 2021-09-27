By Associated PressToday at 12:07 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 12:07 p.m. EDTShare this storyLAFAYETTE, Va. — A small earthquake shook southwestern Virginia on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.6 happened around 9:37 a.m. It was centered about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) north of Lafayette, and was about 8 miles (12.4 kilometers) deep. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightNews outlets reported that people in nearby Salem reported feeling the ground shaking, but there were no immediate reports of damage.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.