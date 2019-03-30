BRISTOL, Va. — Nobody was injured after a pilot made an emergency landing on an interstate highway in southwest Virginia.

State Police say the pilot was planning to land in Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon Friday at about 6 p.m. when he ran out of fuel.

He ended up landing on the shoulder of northbound I-81 in Washington County, near Bristol.

No vehicles on the highway were struck or damaged.

The Bristol Herald-Courier reports that the plane was towed to the airport and that no criminal charges were filed.

