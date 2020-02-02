For the first time all winter in Washington, sunset came as late as 5:30­ p.m. That, according to the Time and Date website, is a full 45 minutes later than during those discouraging December days of 4:45 p.m. sunsets.

Well after 5 p.m. on Sunday, stripes of bright sunshine spread across the upper stories of buildings. Sunlight gleamed on the bare upper branches of tall trees.

The lingering light, reflected in windows, signaled that December and January were over.

Another early sign of progress toward spring appears in the National Weather Service record book. For the first time in many days, Washington’s normal high temperature rose to 45 degrees. True, it was only two degrees above the year’s low point, but it was a step in the warm direction.