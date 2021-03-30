In 1910, Bradford co-founded the District Anti-Vaccination Society. I think it’s safe to say that if Bradford was around today, he would be heckling pharmaceutical executives and CDC bureaucrats and picketing covid-19 vaccination sites. Among his favorite talking points was his claim that more people died of the smallpox vaccine than of smallpox.

Who was this virulent anti-vaxxer? Bradford was born in 1870 in Connecticut. His family moved to Washington 10 years later. Bradford attended Central High and then was part of the first graduating class at the Corcoran School of Art.

Bradford published a book called “An Artist at the Zoo” — a collection of sketches he made at the National Zoo — but he earned his income as a scientific illustrator and an instructor of mechanical drawing at Howard University.

About 1907 he began penning essays and letters to the editor he sent to newspapers across the country. While Bradford later modulated his rhetoric somewhat — arguing that mandatory vaccinations were unconstitutional — his early writings were pure polemic. In one article, he wrote: “The COMPULSORY blood-poisoning of millions of pure-blooded schoolchildren in this country with the SYPHILITIC poison of the POX of the cow is without a parallel for CRIME in the annals of all human history!”

On Feb. 13, 1910, Bradford helped organize a public debate with a Washington physician named M.S. Iseman.

“The dangers of vaccination exist mainly in the minds of those opposed to it,” Iseman told the crowd. Or tried to tell them. The audience was composed primarily of anti-vaccine advocates who assailed the doctor with near-continuous catcalls. When Iseman cited statistics indicating that deaths from smallpox were 40 times as frequent before compulsory vaccination, Bradford insisted he simply didn’t believe the numbers.

A month later, Bradford formally organized the District Anti-Vaccination Society, sometimes called the Anti-Compulsory Vaccination Society. Preventing smallpox with smallpox, he said, was like putting out a fire by throwing oil on it. The society assisted parents who brought suit against the D.C. school board.

“The idea that healthy children must be made ill in order to gain admittance to our schools is outrageous,” Bradford said. “If my children must be vaccinated before they can get an education in the public schools, then they will be taught at home.”

Bradford maintained that vaccination was a professional graft. According to a story in the Evening Star, Bradford felt that administering shots “allows the physicians to fill their pockets by inoculating the pure and wholesome blood of children with the baccili of diseased cattle.”

Bradford apparently came to his anti-vaxxer stance because he was an antivivisectionist, opposed to anything that caused harm to animals. Smallpox antitoxins were grown in cattle. Diphtheria vaccine was taken from the blood of horses. Bleeding the animals didn’t kill them, but it was surely no picnic.

By the autumn of 1910, Bradford was getting some unwanted attention. Critics asked how Howard University could employ a teacher who was so vocally dedicated to overturning a public health law.

At the university’s opening exercises on Oct. 3, medical college professor William A. White said, “There is no field of human effort in which the following of false prophets may bring greater disaster than that of the doctors.”

White added: “If the antivaccinationists should gain their point, and, as a result, even for a brief period, vaccination should go out of use, it would mean the addition to the race of hundreds of thousands of individuals not protected.”

Bradford did eventually leave Howard, taking a job as an illustrator at the Department of Agriculture.

He never lost his anti-vaccine zeal. In 1945, Bradford testified before the health subcommittee of the House District Committee against mandatory rabies inoculations. He questioned whether rabies actually existed. And in any case, Bradford said, rabies was best treated in dogs by keeping them quarantined and administering the proper diet.

“Compulsory vaccination is as bad as compulsory religion,” he said.

As for Bradford’s religion, he worshiped at the altar of anti-vaccination.

(Thanks to reader Jim Feldman, who forwarded a 1910 article on Bradford that he came across while researching something else entirely.)