“We were inspired by all these great ideas going around of ways to bring joy to people at a distance,” said Aviva Zierler, the mother of Sadie, 9; Rahm, 7; Mirele, 5; and Yeshaya, 3.

You’ve probably seen those gestures: quarantined Italians singing from their balconies, cellists on their stoops, impromptu woodwind orchestras playing together, but apart.

Smile! A painted rock in the yard of Connie Scruggs bears a sharky smile. It's one of 80 brightly colored stones painted by Scruggs's neighbor Katie Killian and positioned throughout the yard as a birthday surprise. (Connie Scruggs)

I sometimes wonder whether I could do something similar in my neighborhood. Our houses aren’t as spread out as in some Washington suburbs, where vast greensward separates each prim mansion. But we’re not close enough for tight musical coordination.

I suppose I could assemble my drum set in the driveway and just start whaling away. Would a 15-minute drum solo soothe people suffering through body aches, fevers and chills?

Aviva said her kids spent a whole day collecting pine cones from around their house. She wrote the word “smile” on a piece of paper as a guide and they followed it in letters three feet high.

Smile! A juvenile great horned owl perches on its nest at Redgate Park, a former golf course that has become popular with birders. (Vickie Baily)

Kathy is a senior citizen, with kids and grandkids of her own. She’s lived in her home in Silver Spring’s Burnt Mills neighborhood for 44 years. Like the rest of us, she’s weathering this crazy pandemic the best she can.

“Kathy’s a wonderful neighbor, more vulnerable than others. We wanted to give her something she could see from the window,” said Aviva, whose family has lived next door to Kathy since 2015.

“This little family, I totally love them,” Kathy said. “When I’m upstairs in my office, I still look out and smile.”

Rock on, Connie

Connie Scruggs turned 80 on the Ides of March: March 15. As she walked down the long driveway of her Arlington home to get the paper that morning, she spotted something unusual: a rock painted silver to resemble a Hershey’s Kiss. On it was painted “Connie.”

“I started walking back and saw a couple more,” Connie said. “I could feel myself smiling inside.”

There are 80 rocks in all, one for each of Connie’s birthdays. At least that what Connie’s been told. She hasn’t found all 80 rocks yet.

“I have 24,000 square feet of yard, which is big for Arlington,” she said.

There’s a rock painted like a clown fish. And a rock painted like the shark from “Jaws.” And one that says, “Welcome to the town of Connie. Est. 1940.” And one that’s painted like a big chicken followed by three chicks: Connie and her three grown children.

The rocks were the creation of Connie’s next-door neighbor, Katie Killian, who painted them and, with help, positioned them throughout the property.

“They’re fun,” Connie said. “I thought, with all the illness and doom and gloom, knowing about this does put a smile on your face.”

Owl be seeing you

Some animals seem to wear a natural smile. Dolphins, for example. I’m not so sure about owls. The adults wear an expression of great wisdom. But the babies? They have a more quizzical mien.

You may recall that about a month ago, I wrote about Redgate Park in Rockville. It’s a former golf course that is awaiting a decision about what, if anything, should be built on it. (You can find info at redgatepark.org.)

In the meantime, birders have embraced the 131-acre park. More than 120 species have been identified there.

In February, Vickie Baily took me through and showed me a great horned owl sitting atop its nest, presumably on an egg.

Well that egg has hatched, and Vickie sent me a photo.

How to describe the owlet? I believe the correct word is “chonk.” It’s a big, fat, roly-poly owl baby.

Just looking at it makes me smile.