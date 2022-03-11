“The pandemic really illuminated issues within the meat processing industry” said James Wright, president of Teamsters Local 822. “We knew taking on the largest pork producer in the world would be challenging, but the members of the negotiating committee worked hard to get this historic contract.”
Under the new contract, senior employees get an extra week of vacation and 75 workers from a non-union facility are brought into the bargaining unit. The union also won the right to review future market rate adjustments.