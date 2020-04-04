Tweeted the zoo: “The Norway rat’s ability to memorize mazes, deftly run up and down walls and keen sense of smell make it a species worth celebrating.”
An obvious question arises: Does the zoo have rats of its own? (On exhibit, that is, and not foraging for leftovers after visitors are gone.) It appears that the zoo does. They are Donut, Muffin and Cupcake.
They arrived in 2017, and that year, anticipating curiosity about the need to exhibit them, the zoo discussed them online.
Many of the zoo’s animals reside in surroundings that may resemble their natural haunts, and it appeared that an effort was made to let the rats feel at home.
A keeper noted in 2017 that their habitat was designed to “look like a basement.” It included a clothesline for them to cross.
The World Rat Day website said the day began in 2002 “to recognize the fancy rat as a wonderful pet and companion.”