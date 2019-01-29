Smithsonian National Zoo employees returned to work on Monday following a partial federal government shutdown. The zoo reopened to the public on Tuesday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

There was no line of people waiting to rush the gates at the National Zoo on Tuesday, the institution’s first day back open after a partial government shutdown left the gates locked for more than three weeks.

But the regulars were back, and staff said the animals were happy to have them.

Though nearly 200 employees worked without pay throughout the shutdown, the animals seemed to miss their human visitors, said Brandie Smith, the zoo’s associate director of animal care.

“The elephants and the primates were especially — you realize how much they appreciate having us there as entertainment,” she said. “We had zoo staff go by just to say ‘hi’ so they would have some attention from people.”

On Tuesday, about a dozen animal lovers wandered through the gates and into their favorite exhibits. They “oohed” and “ahed” as the pandas swung down tree branches and munched on bamboo. Several took photos and videos as the animals clambered around.

[D.C. tourists, residents find workarounds as shutdown drags on]

“It’s great to be back and have our zoo open,” said Helen Gonzales, 72, of Columbia Heights, who visits about three times a week. “It’s been hard, not only because we don’t get to see the animals, but for us regulars, we don’t really get to see each other, either.”

The unlocking of the zoo grounds kicked off a day that brought a return to normalcy around the District after the longest government shutdown in history.

About 80 people were waiting in the cold outside the National Museum of African American History and Culture as it reopened at 10 a.m.

Nick Lautman, an actor from London, was first in line an hour before it opened, intent on visiting the Smithsonian’s newest museum. He arrived Jan. 22 for a vacation celebrating his 27th birthday that he had booked before the shutdown began.

He visited Mount Vernon, the Capitol, the Holocaust museum (twice), the monuments, Ford’s Theatre and more while he hoped for the shutdown to end.

“I’ve not stopped walking since Tuesday” he said.

He extended his trip to Wednesday when he learned that the shutdown was ending because he couldn’t see going home without visiting the Smithsonian museums.

“From the British perspective it seems mad to shut down the government,” he said.

Museums that had been shuttered since the beginning of the year began to welcome visitors after lawmakers approved a bill that reopened the government for three weeks.

Several Smithsonian locations, including the National Gallery of Art and the zoo, remained open through the end of December — 11 days after the shutdown began — thanks to reserve funds. But on Jan. 2, they were forced to close their doors.

The live animal cameras that stream the daily comings and goings of giant pandas and naked mole rats went dark. Businesses near the zoo reported a dip in foot traffic and a drop in revenue.

“We really rely on the zoo even more (in January) than in other months, because people aren’t sending gifts and throwing parties as much as they do in December or February,” Yael Krigman, owner of Baked By Yael, a bakery across from the National Zoo, said earlier this month. “But people still go to the zoo — when it’s open.”

The shutdown cost the Smithsonian about $1.5 million in revenue during the first 10 days, and roughly $1 million a week for the past two weeks in food and beverage sales, Imax theater admissions and parking fees, officials said.