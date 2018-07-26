A rendering of the proposed parking garage for the National Zoo. The Smithsonian decided July 24 not to go forward with the plan. (Michelle Spofford/Smithsonian National Zoological Park)

The Smithsonian Institution has canceled plans for a six-story parking garage at the National Zoo, citing the roughly $70 million cost and plans for ongoing renovations of animal habitats, the zoo said Thursday.

The decision was reached Tuesday and made public Thursday on the Federal Business Opportunities website, zoo spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson said.

The garage, first proposed a decade ago, would have increased the number of zoo parking spaces to 1,285 from 880. The $25-per-vehicle daily parking fee generates important revenue for the zoo.

But many residents of nearby neighborhoods opposed the plan, saying, among other things, that visitors should be discouraged from driving to the zoo.

Final plans for the project had yet to be approved by the National Capital Planning Commission and the Commission of Fine Arts.

Meanwhile, “an expert panel reviewed the [garage project] bids, and the zoo team reviewed the bids,” Baker-Masson said. “And in the context of our existing financial obligations . . . the Smithsonian decided that the . . . project has been canceled.”

Baker-Masson said the decision was not a result of the recent public outcry over the zoo’s proposal to upgrade and extend fencing around the complex and reduce the number of pedestrian entrances to three from 13.

She said the zoo is revitalizing its bird house, and that it wants to renovate its reptile center and great ape house. “It’s very expensive,” she said.

She also said the number of zoo visitors has been lower than expected because of extremely hot weather and numerous rainy days. “When we have lower visitation, we have lower revenue.”

As for the zoo’s new fence, the National Capital Planning Commission this month deferred a decision on that project until September.

The NCPC staff had recommended that the commission approve the plan, noting that it would enhance security and streamline visitor access and that the three entrances are the main entry points to the zoo.

The vote to defer was 8 to 1, with commission member Geoffrey Griffis the holdout. He said he found “rationale and logic” to the zoo’s plan.

The zoo had proposed an additional 4,347 feet of fence to close gaps in its perimeter and replace vulnerable fencing with a barrier that could withstand vehicle “ramming” events.

Commission urban planner John Gerbich said in a presentation at the meeting that the Smithsonian believes that “open access to the zoo [is] a safety concern.”

The project was reviewed and approved by the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts on June 21, with some suggestions about fence types and styles.

But protests erupted after word of the proposal began circulating publicly this month.

Critics argued that it would cut off the zoo from the city and the surrounding neighborhoods.

The planning commission said three types of fence were proposed — eight-foot black metal ornamental pedestrian fencing, eight-foot black metal ornamental vehicle-rated fencing, and 12-foot black vinyl-coated chain-link fencing.

The fencing would amount to $1.5 million, said Al Horvath, chief operating officer at the Smithsonian.

The zoo also wants to install permanent checkpoints that could be staffed during high visitation and threat periods, but that idea has not yet been submitted to the NCPC for review, the zoo said.