— Gary Berg-Cross, Potomac

In the 1890s, stories began spreading about a hole in the side of a mountain in Manitoba, Canada. The hole was a natural feature, though its sides were perfectly smooth, as if fashioned with an auger.

Dozens of subterranean passages led off in different directions from the bottom of the 15-foot-deep hole. The cave system was best explored in the summer. That’s when it was free of the residents that gave it its nickname: “the well of serpents.” One man who visited in winter claimed to have seen 300,000 snakes “of all sizes.”

The reptiles were hanging out in what was known as a “snake den.”

“Certain species will den up in the wintertime to brumate, which is the reptile version of hibernation,” said herpetologist Tom Scollins, an associate curator with the Natural History Society of Maryland. “Timber rattlers, copperheads and rat snakes are famous for denning together, usually on mountainsides or in rocky areas.”

Reptiles, you will recall, regulate their body temperature by moving in and out of warmer and cooler areas.

“In wintertime, they can’t be active. It’s too cold,” said Scollins. “They need to get somewhere where they can shut down for the winter and then reemerge in the spring. They look for sites, usually underground, that have a fairly constant temperature: Close to freezing but right above freezing.”

Snakes will follow pheromone trails laid down by other snakes leading to the den. A mass of snake bodies will retain more heat than a single snake.

“It can be 10 snakes to a couple hundred, depending on the health of the population,” Scollins said.

Scollins speculated that certain snake-heavy areas became known to humans, who reflected that fact in the names given to natural features there. This could have been simply descriptive, or it could have served as a warning: Here be snakes.

Sadly, over time, it was more “Here were snakes.” As Answer Man slithered through old newspaper stories about snake dens, he found that most articles were like one from August 1898 that described a party of farmers descending on a snake den in Garrett County, Md., and killing 68 rattlesnakes. The previous day, 18 snakes had been dispatched.

When snakes are together in a den, they are easy to find — and easy to eliminate.

“That’s why a lot of species are endangered in our range,” said Scollins. “It’s pretty easy to take out a couple of dens and wipe out the entire population in a county.”

Montgomery County’s Snakeden Branch — “branch,” like “run” and “draft” is another word for creek — was mentioned as early as 1741, when William Fields obtained a land grant for what became known as Bedfordshire Carrier. According to an article in the May 2000 issue of the Montgomery County Historical Society’s journal by Harvey A. Levine, Fields’s land was laid out “on the west side of Captain John Run between the Snake Den draft and a small draft called the Lick Branch.”

The parcel grew to several hundred acres. In 1880, African Americans — including former enslaved people — started buying land there, forming a community known as Snake Den or Snakes Den. That was the name until the 1920s, when people began calling the enclave along Seven Locks Road Scotland.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s geographic names database lists more than 40 features with “Snakeden” or “Snake Den” in the name, including Snakeden Hollow in Knox County, Ill., Snakeden Mountain in Webster County, W.Va., and Snakeden Branch in Fairfax County, near Hunter Mill.

Presumably, someone saw a bunch of snakes near all of them.

In 1954, some residents of Johnston, R.I., got tired of living on Snake Den Road next to Snake Den State Park. They told the city council that the name was “frightful.” The council voted to change the name to Belfield Drive, which might be less scary but is not nearly as evocative.