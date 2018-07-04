When most of us think of animals that are worth celebrating, snakes fall pretty far down the list.

Ceresa Haney thinks that’s a shame. One morning last month, she was sipping coffee on the back porch of her Falls Church, Va., home when she noticed something hanging from a branch of a pine tree. It was a snake. A snake eating a sparrow.

Ceresa took a video of the snake as it coiled around the bird, unhinged its jaw and started chomping down on it. She posted the video to YouTube and sent me the link. “BUT if you are afraid of snakes, don’t watch (and I guess you won’t be willing to give snakes any positive press space),” she wrote.

I’m happy to give this snake — a black snake — a shout-out. We don’t hear much about good snakes these days. It’s all “copperhead in my bed” this and “villager swallowed by python” that. Some of Ceresa’s friends asked her if she killed the snake.

“Why would I kill a snake for doing what nature intended?” Ceresa wondered.

Ceresa said her husband is “extravagant” with the sunflower seeds he puts out at the bird feeder. The spillage draws the occasional rat, which Ceresa really hopes the snake will get around to eating, too.

Never mind 1

Snakes do instill fear. Recently, a startling picture was posted to my neighborhood’s message group. It was a photo of a bunch of copperheads sunning themselves in a front yard. This was a warning to keep an eye on your small pets and young children if you happened to walk by.

Then it turned out the snakes were fake, placed there by the homeowner to dissuade the hungry rabbits that seem to be proliferating in our neighborhood.

Never mind 2

Was it a snake that was making noise in my house early one morning last month, prompting me to call the police? No. Probably just my imagination. As I wrote Monday, I felt sheepish. But no less an authority than the Alexandria City Police said I did the right thing.

“It happens all the time Mr. Kelly,” they tweeted. “Don’t talk yourself out of using your instincts. Better to call us in to check everything out, just to be safe-good job!”

[I thought I was alone in the house, then I heard a bump. Or did I?]

Penelope Longbottom sympathized. She calls Annapolis, Md., home now, but when she lived in Redondo Beach, Calif., she was awoken one night by what sounded like the stool in her kitchen being moved. Penelope dialed 911 and whispered, “I think there’s an intruder in my house.”

The police came and walked around the house. After a while, the 911 dispatcher told Penelope to meet the officer at the door. “He handed me his flashlight and guided me to the edge of the deck, which was about a foot above the sandy soil,” Penelope wrote. “I cautiously shone the light underneath, where peering back at me were four sets of bright eyes framed by a very distinctive mask!”

A family of raccoons had been using the cat flap in the door to enter Penelope’s house. “The officer pointed out the telltale trail left by this hungry group: muddy paw prints all over my floor and kitchen counter — and the aforementioned stool, which they had used to carry slices of bread from the counter to the cat’s water bowl to wash the food before eating.”

Wrote Penelope: “Like you, I felt quite foolish and apologized profusely to the officer. But as with your experience, he assured me I did the right thing, saying it’s always better to be safe than sorry.”

Michael Marmer of Germantown, Md., wrote: “I think the noise you heard in the house was squirrels getting revenge on you for the Squirrel Week you do every year.”

Revenge? Squirrels are Squirrel Week’s biggest fans.

Reuniting

These area schools are planning reunions:

Annandale High Class of 1968 — Oct. 6. Contact Joan Gardner Parris at ahsreunion68@gmail.com.

Bishop O’Connell High Class of 1968 — Sept. 28 to 30. Email cczapp@verizon.net.

High Point High Class of 1978 — Oct. 27. Contact Paula Valdez at rrap1@verizon.net or 301-848-1027.

Joel Elias Spingarn High Class of 1958 — Sept. 22. Email Mary Alice Bates-Washington at spingarn60th@gmail.com.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/people/john-kelly.