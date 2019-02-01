

A man descends an icy staircase outside the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. on Friday. (J. Lawler Duggan/For The Washington Post)

Let’s make this clear, Washingtonians said Friday. As long as you kept your feet firmly on the ground, avoiding those slick roads and weather-unaware drivers, this little winter snowstorm wasn’t a big deal.

Tom Coleman, 71, was brushing the snow off a Volkswagen’s roof along Belt Road near Military Road in upper Northwest at midday and he said he enjoys the weather.

“It’s not crazy cold and it’s not slushy,” he said. “I’m an outdoorsy person — why not get out and enjoy it?”

Coleman, it must be said, is the guy who shovels the sidewalk all the way from Belt to Connecticut Avenue, about a half-mile, after every snow. “It’s easy downhill,” he protested. “Coming back up is the challenge.”

The one to two inches of snow that fell Friday, and thermometer readings that hovered in the 20s, seemed easily bearable in light of the face-freezing temperatures of the past few days in the upper Midwest, people said.

There were reports of some minor crashes and spinouts in the morning commute, and officials were bracing for more with some additional light snowfall expected around sundown.

Transportation agencies urged drivers to slow down, use caution and avoid tailgating. No major accidents were reported.



A blower reveals frozen footsteps as snow is cleared from Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, VA. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)



Birds feed on a feeder in Myersville, Md. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Snow slows down traffic on 295 northbound between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Md., during Friday’s morning commute. (Astrid Riecken/TWP)

“Compared to what’s going on in Chicago or Minnesota? Washingtonians need to toughen up,” said third-generation Washington Chris Byrd, who was outside the Giant Foods supermarket near the National Cathedral. “There’s hardly any snow. It’s colder than usual but it’s nothing — it’s not like it’s 50 below.”

Byrd and his wife, Mary-Margaret Byrd, were quick to say they were decidedly not stocking up at the grocery store because of the weather. She planned to make her Irish mother’s split-pea soup recipe, and he wanted to get a print edition of the Post.

“Obviously, we’re very concerned about people who are on the street,” Byrd said. “Because even in our well-off area, you see people sleeping outdoors and we hope they are indoors and warm.”

In a similarly affluent community across the Potomac River, officials at the Arlington homeless services shelter said the day programs have been full and all but two of the 80 beds were occupied Thursday night.

“We are finding there are clients who, because of mental illnesses, refuse to come into the shelter,” said Ina Gonzalez, the executive coordinator for the Arlington Street Peoples Network. But usually, people who are sick and aging can be persuaded to go to the facility to see a nurse or get their medical condition checked out, she said.



Children board a school bus in Bethesda, Md. during Friday’s snow. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Public schools operated normally in the District, but dismissed early in Montgomery, Prince George’s and Howard counties. A number of school systems in Virginia that had planned to open two hours late ended up closing altogether, adding to a string of weather-related closures from January.

Gboyinde Onijala, a spokeswoman for Montgomery County schools, said officials had many reports that some roads had not been treated, sidewalks were not clear and there were numerous accidents in the morning.

When it because clear that the snow would not end by noon, officials worried that conditions would rapidly deteriorate, making the bus trip home risky for at least some of the 100,000 students who ride the buses.

“It’s not an easy decision to make,” she said.

Some people were making the decision to escape.

Stephen Newbold, a teacher at Washington’s Hardy Middle School, will have his 36th birthday Monday, and said he plans to spend it like he did last year.

“We’re headed for the airport, to go to Paris tonight,” he said outside a CVS drugstore in Cathedral Heights, bundled up against the cold, as was his sister, Kelvina Wilson, in from Miami. “It’s in the 40s there, but it was 8 degrees here last night!”

