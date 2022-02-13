The aircraft uses both the Wallops Flight Facility and the Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California.

In a recent social media post, NASA said “ultimately, the data from IMPACTS will improve meteorological models and our ability to predict how much snow will fall and where, from satellite data.”

According to Lynn McMurdie, principal investigator for IMPACTS and an atmospheric scientist at the University of Washington in Seattle, storms often form narrow structures called snow bands.

“One of the main goals of IMPACTS is to understand how these structures form, why some storms don’t have snow bands, and how snow bands can be used to predict snowfall,” McMurdie said.

A second aircraft, the P-3 Orion based out of Wallops, flies at altitudes up to 26,000 feet. Probes hanging off the P-3’s wings measure the size, shape and distribution of precipitation particles. Flying the P-3 at different altitudes allows the team to measure snow particles throughout the cloud, and the temperature, water vapor, and other conditions in which they form.

Prior to the recent snowstorms across the Mid-Atlantic, it flew Feb. 3 over the Ohio Valley.

According to Keith Koehler, a spokesperson for Wallops, the data collected over the numerous flight thus far will be analyzed for years to come.

“Nor’easters come up the East Coast and can dump several feet of snow, effectively shutting down cities,” said John Yorks, a deputy principal investigator for IMPACTS at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.