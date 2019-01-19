FREDERICK, Md. — A major winter storm dropping snow in the Northeast this weekend kept warnings in place for ice and slippery road conditions in parts of Maryland.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning into Sunday for counties in far western Maryland, where an additional 2 to 8 inches of snow could fall and up to a quarter-inch of ice. Winter weather advisories were posted further east.

Other earlier weather advisories were cancelled around Baltimore and the central Virginia mountains, as wintry mixes transitioned to cold, heavy rain.

Winds should increase and temperatures plummet Sunday across the Mid-Atlantic region, where some Monday morning readings could reach single digits and wind chill factors fall below zero.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.