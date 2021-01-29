Only for a couple of afternoon hours did the mercury manage to claw its way above the freezing mark. It did not get far. The high temperature thus achieved was a not-very-high 33.
Last year was eventful. But not a single day showed a high temperature so laughably low. On that basis, it seems fair to call Friday the coldest in more than a year. It also had gray clouds, and a morning low of 24.
A withering north wind that gusted up to 43 mph enhanced the discomforts of the day. Just before 4 a.m. the wind chill was calculated at 11 degrees.
In a city that had largely been spared winter’s rigors, confronting such conditions might have caused us to ask what more the elements might unleash.
In such conditions it might have been understandable if a fatalistic fit of meteorological defiance prompted a perhaps heretical instruction: Let it snow.