A snowplow cleans off the normally busy artery of Rte. 2, Solomon's Island Road, after a winter blast of snow blanketed Anne Arundel County in Edgewater, Md. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

The Washington region awoke Thursday to a blanket of snow that left slick spots on roads and sidewalks and prompted many school districts to close for the day.

The snowfall in the close-in D.C. area that started late Wednesday night was relatively light Thursday morning, with totals at 7 a.m. ranging from 0.8 inches at Reagan National Airport to 3 inches in Waldorf and 5.5 inches in parts of St. Mary’s County, according to the National Weather Service.

But the snowstorm, dubbed a “bomb cyclone,” slammed the East Coast, hitting from Virginia Beach, Ocean City, Atlantic City and areas up the coastline to Boston, Long Island and eastern Maine, where blizzard-like conditions were reported. Parts of the South, including Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, were seeing rare snow and ice as well. Some states, including Virginia, had declared states of emergency.

“It’s pretty much what we expected with about an inch accumulation in the District and a little less to the west and more to the east,” said Chris Strong, a spokesman for the National Weather Service.

Dock hand Melvin Castellon works with others to break up ice around a dock at the Washington Sailing Marina on Wednesday in Alexandria, Va. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

The federal government opened on a two-hour delay, and employees had the option for unscheduled leave or telework. Courthouses and businesses throughout the region closed or delayed their openings.

Schools, including those in the District, Fairfax and Montgomery counties, closed for the day. Some school systems had said they would open two hours late Wednesday night but decided to close entirely early Thursday morning.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) said a “winter storm warning” is in place until 1 p.m. for east central, eastern, south central and southeast parts of the state. And a “blizzard warning” has been issued for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. That is also in effect until 1 p.m.

Area residents should “stay off the roadways” to allow crews and rescuers to “do their jobs safely and efficiently,” he said.

“With continued frigid temperatures expected to last for several more days, road conditions will remain treacherous beyond the expected end of the snowfall today.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation said it has more than 1,500 crew members and 1,400 pieces of equipment dealing with the storm. Crews are working 12-hour shifts. And police have responded to more than three dozen crashes, mostly in the Richmond area.

Forecasters are expecting a polar vortex that is expected to bring frigid temperatures and strong winds into Friday and throughout the weekend in the D.C. region. The widespread nature of the storm had plenty of reaction on social media under the hashtag, #BombCyclone.

The snow is expected to wrap up by mid- to late-morning Thursday and then the “big story will be the very cold temperatures and dangerously low wind chills,” according to Strong.

As of Thursday morning, there were no major crashes on highways. Those commuters who ventured out faced less traffic than usual; major highways were snow-free. Secondary roads and neighborhood streets were, however, slick and mostly unplowed.

In the District, Maryland and Virginia, crews had treated roads overnight and were working to keep up with plowing Thursday morning as light snow still fell in some parts. Transportation officials warned drivers who are out on the roads to slow down, be patient and careful and to stay off the roads if possible.

Maryland’s transportation secretary, Pete K. Rahn, said in a statement: “If we’re telling you it’s bad, please stay home and give us time to clear the roads, the rails and the runways.”

Along Interstate 270, some commuters reported dangerous conditions. On Twitter, LKWilcox wrote, “it might be light but the driving on 270 is the stuff of nightmares.”

In the District, Chris Shorter, the director of the Department of Public Works, said crews put down a treatment on the roads Wednesday night and had been out since 1 a.m. Thursday plowing roads. But he warned that “it may look as though a road has not been treated” because snow continues to fall. He said it is important for crews to continue to “fight the storm” as the snow continues.

Drivers were also reminded to look out for cyclists, snow trucks and plows that would also be out in the delayed morning commute. And pedestrians should take care in walking on snow-covered sidewalks and icy conditions, police officials said.

Among the schools that did open, at delayed times, were Roots Charter School in the Fort Totten area of Northwest Washington and Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy, an Orthodox day school in Rockville.

Metro’s rail system was running normally, but its bus system was having some delays on routes due to snowy road conditions.

Amtrak canceled its service between Washington and Norfolk and had delays along its East Coast lines. And commuter trains, including MARC and VRE, also had delays.

For travelers, an estimated 7,500 flights across the country were canceled or delayed, according to FlightAware. At the D.C. region’s three airports, roughly 150 flights were canceled or delayed.

About 100 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, waves were expected to reach up to 25 feet and winds were reported to hit nearly 70 miles per hour, according to the Weather Service.

Officials said no ships are allowed to enter the port of Baltimore because of extremely high winds. A Coast Guard cutter from Baltimore is headed to the Tangier Island in the Chesapeake Bay area to do “ice-breaking,” officials said.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge tunnel in the Virginia Beach area is closed because of high winds. And there are restrictions on crossing the Bay Bridge from Annapolis to the Eastern Shore, in both directions.