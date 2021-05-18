The Census Bureau has said it would need to postpone data releases from its decennial survey this year after the 2020 count was delayed because of the pandemic. The data the bureau collects is used to determine a decade's worth of congressional reapportionment and redistricting and how $1.5 trillion a year in federal funds is allocated.
Ohio had sued the bureau in February, seeking to push it to release redistricting data by its original March 31 deadline — or at least sooner than the bureau’s commitment at the time, Sept. 30.
In dismissing the case, Southern District of Ohio Judge Thomas M. Rose wrote in March that“Ohio seeks the impossible” and that a court cannot “order a party to jump higher, run faster, or lift more than she is physically capable.”
The higher court disagreed Tuesday and allowed Ohio to return to the lower court and seek a resolution that may involve a federal judge overseeing the release of what the bureau calls “legacy format” data in mid-August, which the bureau has already said it would do.
Legacy format is a summary of redistricting data that the bureau has said it can release to all states by Aug. 16. More user-friendly data will be made public by Sept. 30, census officials have said.
“Although Ohio would prefer to get its data sooner, Ohio agrees that an August 16 delivery would allow it to complete its redistricting process,” the appeals court’s panel wrote. “But Ohio currently has no assurance that the federal government will live up to its most recent representation. So at the very least, monitoring by the district court could move the proceedings along.”