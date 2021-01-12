Several whistleblowers at the bureau told Gustafson that Dillingham had categorized the report as the bureau’s “top priority,” regardless of the data’s accuracy, the letter said, adding: “OIG is also aware that you inquired into a financial reward for speed on this directive.”

One senior bureau employee had gone so far as to say that what staff were being asked to do was “statistically indefensible,” according to the letter.

The Census Bureau did not respond to inquiries from The Washington Post about the letter.

Several federal courts blocked a July memorandum by Trump announcing his intentions to exclude undocumented immigrants from the counts, and the Supreme Court last month said it was too early to rule on it. In recent weeks, bureau officials and government lawyers have said anomalies discovered while processing the data mean it would be impossible to deliver state population counts before Trump leaves office.

It is highly unlikely that President-elect Joe Biden would continue Trump’s quest, which is historically unprecedented and could give an advantage to Republicans for House seats for the next decade. Justice Department lawyers on Monday told a federal judge that state population totals are not expected to be ready until at least March 6.

The government has never explained how it planned to identify and count undocumented immigrants, for which no tally exists.

But if the reports detailed in the letter are accurate, the Trump administration is still working furiously to try to remove undocumented immigrants from apportionment counts in the last week of his term.

The letter said the two political appointees who employees said were pressuring them, Nathaniel Cogley and Benjamin Overholt, will be leaving the bureau in coming days. It posed questions to Dillingham, including about the purpose of the report he had requested; why the Friday deadline had been set; why the report was considered a No. 1 priority and who had characterized it that way; and whether Dillingham plans to release it if it does not meet bureau standards for data quality and integrity.

Gustafson said Dillingham is obliged to respond to the letter and asked him to do so by Thursday, after which “OIG will evaluate whether to interview you under oath.”

Condemnation came swiftly from census experts and civil rights leaders, many of whom have been critics of the administration’s attempted changes to the census, including a failed attempt to add a citizenship question.

“Astounding, just astounding that at this late date political appointees are still attempting to engage in this very untoward conduct,” said Thomas Saenz, the president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which is involved in two lawsuits over the memo. “There’s a transition of the president in a little more than a week, and trying to rush out these numbers knowing they won’t be implemented in order to sow further division and disunity within the population is just astounding to me.”

Wade Henderson, interim president and chief executive of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, excoriated Dillingham. “The Inspector General has exposed what we have long known — there has been a continued pattern of political interference in the 2020 Census. That the Census Director would push expert, career staff to ignore quality standards to achieve an unlawful policy for an outgoing president is appalling.”

Terri Ann Lowenthal, a former staff director of the House census oversight subcommittee, said: “The director’s first responsibility is to uphold the quality of the bureau’s data, not to help an administration achieve a political goal at the expense of the staff’s scientific work. Sadly, the IG’s report suggests that the director may have betrayed that duty under pressure from political appointees.”

Even if the premature data was released but never used, it could still be used by “someone irresponsible like Donald Trump” to cast doubt on the official census numbers the bureau eventually delivers, Saenz said, adding that the actions described in the letter were even more alarming in the context of last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.