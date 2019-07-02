Immigration activists rally outside the Supreme Court in April over the Trump administration's plan to ask about citizenship on the 2020 census. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The Trump administration is dropping plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, the Justice Department confirmed in an email Tuesday just days after the Supreme Court described the rationale for the question as “contrived.”

The decision to back away from the controversial question was a victory for civil rights advocates concerned that the query would lead to an inaccurate count of immigrant communities that could skew representation and federal funding.

