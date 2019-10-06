It’s been 22 long seasons for Washington Mystics fans, but on Sunday, the team won a pivotal playoff game — and has a shot at taking home its first WNBA title .

“It’s our time — we deserve it, we need this,” said Stacey Bryant, 48, of Upper Marlboro, who has been a season-ticket holder since the team’s inception in 1998.

“Founding fans,” as they call them, and others decked out in Mystics gear gathered at National Harbor on Sunday to watch on a large outdoor screen as the Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun, 94-81, in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

The Mystics played strong and controlled the game in Connecticut, and now have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is Tuesday, also in Connecticut. Game 5, if necessary, would be Thursday in Washington.

Last year, the first time the Mystics made it to the Finals, they were swept by the Seattle Storm.

Longtime fans who stuck with the team during years when they’d lose more than they’d win say they can almost taste the championship.



Mystics fan Asha Matthews watches Game 3. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

“It’s been an investment of time, energy and heart, and it feels like it’s coming to fruition fully. It’s been a loooooooong road,” said Rene Redwood, another founding fan and season ticket holder from the beginning.

Redwood, 63, who lives on Capitol Hill, had tickets to Sunday’s game in Connecticut but couldn’t make it because of a time conflict with her work as a consultant.

After the game Sunday, she was on the phone with clients trying to rearrange her schedule so she can attend the game Tuesday.

“We’re one game away from a championship!” she said.

Fans whooped and cheered at the big screen Sunday, and the crowd got a jolt of excitement early on when it was announced that team superstar Elena Delle Donne, who was named the league MVP in September, would play. Delle Donne had injured her back, and many expected her to sit out this game.

Jamie Howard, 25, who watched the game with his father, Kyland Howard, 65, stood and threw his arms in the air each time the Mystics scored. They’ve been coming to the games together since Jamie Howard was a child.

His mother, Agnes Alexis, was a big fan and would bring the family to games often. When she died in 2003, father and son continued the tradition, in part in her memory, and in part because they fell in love with the games themselves.

“I was raised in it, my mom loved basketball, and it gave us something good to do in the summer,” said Jamie Howard, a scientist who lives in Upper Marlboro.

A championship would mean a lot, he said.

“I’m a huge sports fan, but there’s nothing that comes close to this,” he said. “This is the first sport I went to because of my mother. A win would be everything. Everything.”

The Howards are like many Mystics fans who have pulled on their red shirts and shown up dutifully to cheer on their team. They showed up game after game at what was then Verizon Center when the stands looked almost empty, and they followed the team to the brand new Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast Washington, which is smaller at 4,200 seats but is often at capacity.

The Mystics, in exchange, have loved their fans back through the years. They often play hard and smart, and the team made strategic changes, including acquiring phenom Delle Donne from the Chicago Sky.

But the Mystics have never been able to deliver what every loyal fan really wants: a title. That would be proof, they say, to the rest of the league — the rest of the world — that the Mystics are as fierce as their fans believe.

“It’s like being a Cubs fan — there’s only so long genuine affection will get you anywhere,” said Jacky Hardy, 55, a Dunkirk resident who works for the federal government. “And a win would give us bragging rights over some of the male teams in this town.”