Corbett sold his house and truck, moved into St. Joseph’s House in Manhattan and went from making $52,000 per year to a $10 stipend each week. He pursued the priesthood, went through eight years of study and was ordained at 37, on the same day as his brother, Rich, two years his junior. His first assignment was at a parish in Jersey City, and his second was as a chaplain in a nursing home and then at a retreat center in Kearny, N.J., before he was assigned to the neighboring port.