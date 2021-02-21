Police also found a juvenile in a nearby apartment with gunshot wounds to his lower body. The juvenile, whom police did not identify, was treated at a hospital and released.
A preliminary investigation determined that the two were outside an apartment building when a group approached and began shooting at them, police said. Cartridge casings were found in the parking lot, and the gunfire damaged several vehicles and a building. No other injuries were reported.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, Option 2, or submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text (type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411) or online. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.