Fairfax County police have identified a man who was fatally shot in an Annandale apartment complex Friday night.

Officers responding to the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court just before 11 p.m. found Anthony Isai Benitez, 18, of Fairfax in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Benitez was pronounced dead at the scene, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, the county’s second this year.

Police also found a juvenile in a nearby apartment with gunshot wounds to his lower body. The juvenile, whom police did not identify, was treated at a hospital and released.

A preliminary investigation determined that the two were outside an apartment building when a group approached and began shooting at them, police said. Cartridge casings were found in the parking lot, and the gunfire damaged several vehicles and a building. No other injuries were reported.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, Option 2, or submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone 866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text (type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411) or online. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.