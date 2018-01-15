A crowd gathered in the frigid morning air at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Monday to hear the civil rights leader’s son commemorate his father nearly 50 years after he was assassinated. “We must evaluate where we are,” said Martin Luther King III, standing with his wife and daughter. Recalling his father’s push to help the poor, he said it was “unacceptable” that more than 60 million people in the United States still live in poverty. “The question becomes, ‘What will we do as communities across America to fulfill and envision and make the dream become a reality?’ ” he said. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray also spoke at the King memorial on the shore of the Tidal Basin, where, a day earlier, Vice President Pence and his wife had laid a wreath.

Across the city in Anacostia, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) joined community organizations, the National Honor Guard and local high school marching bands in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade. Earlier, she had spoken at a breakfast in King’s honor at the National Action Network, where she vowed to “recommit to continuing the fight for justice and equality.”

Kendall Asomani, 6, of Bowie, Md., makes sandwiches with her mother, Andrea Asomani, right, and others on Monday at Franklin D. Reeves Municipal Center in Northwest Washington as part of a day of service. The sandwiches were bundled with toiletries, blankets and other items to be given to the homeless. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

And in Northwest Washington, community members, alumni and local organizations gathered at Friendship PCS-Armstrong Elementary School, KIPP DC Shaw, and Walker-Jones Education Campus for the City Year MLK Day of Service. About 900 volunteers painted murals, did light construction, organized school libraries and held workshops.