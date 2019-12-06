Data from the decennial census helps determine congressional apportionment and hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding each year. But low-income and minority communities are traditionally among the hardest to count, leaving them at risk of losing funding and political representation.

Every 10 years, the Census Bureau hires temporary workers to go door-to-door following up with households that don’t respond to initial attempts to get them to fill out the 10-question survey. It also hires office staff and supervisors.

An October report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that the bureau is behind in its hiring goal. A bureau spokesman said they are seeking to fill up to 500,000 positions nationwide, and 33,000 in the District, Maryland and Virginia. The problem is exacerbated by low unemployment across the country.

Pay ranges from $13 to $30 an hour depending on the region; in Washington, the range is $20 to $27 an hour. Of 9,720 people the bureau says it needs to hire in the District, it has so far recruited 4,162 applicants, the spokesman there said; it is not clear how many of those have been hired.

Unemployment in the District is around 3.3 percent, but in Ward 8 it is higher; hovering around 13 percent at the end of 2017.

That was part of what prompted Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Salim Adofo to organize the job fair.

“There’s a lot of violence in this area, and one of the reasons for this violence is not having access to economic opportunities,” he told a handful of would-be applicants in a classroom at Bright Beginnings, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless families.

Beside providing them with jobs, using local people to help convince neighbors to fill out the census could help the community, Adofo said. Noting that the area has a disproportionately high maternal mortality rate, he said, “The more that we can be counted, the more we can get access to some of the resources” that could improve outcomes.

But people in low-income areas are often suspicious of government workers coming to the door and asking questions. That was why Kathy Mason, 36, a real estate broker and contractor who attended the fair, wanted to get involved.

“A lot of times minorities aren’t counted, they’re not comfortable giving their information to someone knocking on their door,” said Mason, who lives on Capitol Hill and is African American. “So I thought having a familiar face would help, especially right now, with the demographic shifts happening.”

Phyllicia Hatton, 61, a native Washingtonian who is a consultant for community organizations, said she was interested in applying to be a supervisor, to help shore up local representation. “If we don’t have access to more of these opportunities, we’re going to be a lost community,” she said.

The fair also attracted young people looking to break into the job market. “I mostly just want to get my foot in the door,” said Darron Holmes, 25, who lives in Southeast and is in the process of transferring to University of the District of Columbia to complete a psychology degree.

Holmes, who wore a sweater vest and tie, said he had heard about the fair on Instagram and had some familiarity with the census because his uncle works for the bureau’s IT department.

He said most people he knows don’t fill out census forms. “They don’t say why, they say, ‘I ain’t doing that,’” he said. “I’d basically explain to them what it is so they know that nobody’s trying to hurt them or harm them.”

Community advocates say distrust of the census may be higher than usual this time around because of publicity around the government’s failed attempt to add a citizenship question to the form and by the fact that for the first time, the survey will be conducted largely online.

Enumerators will have handheld devices to input information. But it’s not necessary to be a tech expert to do the job, a recruiting assistant for the Census Bureau told the people at the fair. And the tech part of it did not seem to put them off; of 24 who came through in the space of two hours, 21 applied for positions.

Jaida Hodge, 24, of Capitol Heights, said she was looking for a change from her job as a server at the baseball stadium. But she also thinks she could help the neighborhood she’s lived in all her life.

“I know all the neighbors,” she said, adding, “They’re not a fan” of the census. But she said the presentation by Adofo and the recruiting assistant had given her a new perspective.

“It wasn’t until today that I understood why it was important, and I think if it’s explained, people would take it seriously and answer it honestly.”

A second fair will be held Saturday at Bright Beginnings, 3418 4th St. SE, Washington, D.C., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

