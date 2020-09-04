“The Trump administration’s plan to rush the 2020 Census to a close by September 30 is inconsistent with the Census Bureau’s and the Department of Commerce’s obligation to conduct a full, fair, and accurate count, and also violates well established controls on federal decision-making,” said Thomas Wolf, senior counsel and Spitzer Fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University’s School of Law, which filed the lawsuit in August.

Wolf said the new motion was a response to a filing this week in which the government said it had begun winding down operations and adding that “any order by the Court to extend field operations … could not be implemented at this point without significant costs and burdens to the Census Bureau.”

A hearing on the motion was scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.

Five additional plaintiffs — the NAACP; the Navajo Nation; Gila River Indian Community; the city of Chicago; and Los Angeles County, Calif. — have joined the California suit, which alleges that the date change is connected to the president’s July directive to exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted for apportionment of House seats — an order that sparked its own lawsuits.

On Friday, Democratic congressional leaders sent a letter condemning the change of plan and requesting detailed information about the administration’s decision-making process, while a statement from the secretary of commerce vowed that the count would be completed by the new deadline.

The bureau, which is overseen by the Commerce Department, said in April that because of coronavirus-related restrictions, it could not conduct an accurate count on its original timeline, which would have meant finishing the count by July 31 and delivering data to be used for congressional apportionment by Dec. 31. Census data is also used for redistricting and the disbursement of federal funds.

Instead, the bureau said it would finish the count Oct. 31 and asked Congress to approve a four-month deferment of the delivery date to April 30. The House passed a coronavirus relief package approving the delay, but a draft of a Senate relief bill has not included a similar approval.

Senior census officials said in July that the window to deliver the data by Dec. 31 had passed. But on Aug. 3, the government announced the Sept. 30 deadline for data collection and said it would adhere to the December deadline for delivery, which challengers note would mean the count would be delivered to President Trump while he is still in office, regardless of whether he wins the November election.

The letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham requests that key documents and communications related to the decision to change the schedule be provided to the lawmakers by Sept. 17.

Referring to a comment last month by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who said that “the Democrats just want to control the apportionment and we aren’t going to let them do that,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote, “It appears that Mr. Meadows may have made the previously unspoken intentions of [the] President and his Administration clear: the White House was intervening to ensure President Trump would control the apportionment process while in office rather than ensuring an accurate count for the American people as required by the Constitution.”

The Departments of Commerce and Justice did not respond to requests for comment on the litigation or the lawmakers’ letter. But Ross issued a statement Friday vowing that the count would be complete and accurate and would be delivered by Dec. 31.

“We are overcoming delays by hiring more people than planned, incentivizing them to work more hours, and improving productivity through technology,” Ross wrote, adding that “nearly 85% of all households, nearly 130 million, had been enumerated as of Sept. 2, with many days left to complete our follow-up with nonresponding households.”

A Census Bureau representative confirmed the numbers Ross cited. But the bureau has experienced an unusually high rate of attrition among the temporary workers hired during the pandemic, according to a report by the Government Accountability Office, the Commerce Department’s inspector general, and the bureau’s own public comments.

And the enumeration period is only one part of the count that has been compressed, said Terri Ann Lowenthal, a former staff director of the House census oversight subcommittee, noting that data processing activities have been cut in half to meet the administration’s timeline.

“Secretary Ross cannot assure American communities of ‘complete and accurate’ data during the door-knocking operation because information collected during this part of the census always is less reliable and, therefore, less accurate,” she said. “He is misleading lawmakers and the American people about the quality of the results he expects to deliver to the president.”

Completing a count does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of the data collected, Lowenthal said, adding that a quarter of households that did not respond on their own might be counted on the basis of incomplete information from neighbors or landlords. And the movement or displacement of millions of people since April 1, Census Day, can result in inaccuracies that need to be investigated, she said.

“The percent of homes counted is a shiny object meant to distract from the harsh consequences of counting so many households during a pandemic, months after Census Day, and from the administration’s equally damaging decision to cut vital quality check and data processing activities from six to three months,” she said.

