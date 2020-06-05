Workers will conduct office work such as hiring and fingerprinting new hires, and “update leave” activities in which employees canvass neighborhoods, especially those that lack standard mailing addresses. They identify places where people might live, update the bureau’s address list, and leave packets at front doors containing a census questionnaire and information about how to respond online or by phone — work that Census officials say does not involve door-knocking or other contact with the public.

AD

AD

Since May 25, offices in Hagerstown, Hanover, and Towson, Md., and Fredericksburg, Roanoke, Arlington, Fairfax, and Virginia Beach have resumed operations. The District’s field office restarted activities June 1. Operations in Baltimore and Richmond and their surrounding counties were among those that remained suspended until next week because they took longer to meet criteria that included a 14-day downward trend in positive cases as a percentage of total tested, said Tim Olson, associate director for field operations at the bureau.

Other criteria include states entering Phase 1 of reopening, the availability of personal protective equipment for workers at local offices, and the capacity of hospital systems to treat people sickened by the virus.

The only location where operations will remain suspended as of next week is the Navajo Nation office in Window Rock, Ariz.; the bureau says it is working on resuming activities there among a population that has been hit particularly hard by covid-19.

AD

AD

The decennial census, a constitutionally mandated count of all people living in the United States, determines $1.5 trillion in federal funding each year and provides data for congressional apportionment and redistricting. This census is the first time households have been encouraged to respond digitally; so far, over 60 percent of households have completed the form.

Typically, at this point in the year during a decennial count, temporary workers would be knocking on doors across the country to follow up with households that hadn’t responded to the survey.

But because of the pandemic, the bureau’s timetable has shifted by several months. The nonresponse follow-up phase is now not scheduled to begin until mid-August and run through October. The Trump administration has asked Congress to approve a four-month delay in providing data to be used for reapportionment. The bureau is in the process of identifying criteria that will need to be in place for nonresponse follow up to begin, Olson said.

AD

AD

For now, workers conducting update leave operations are equipped with masks, gloves and hand sanitizer and must follow local guidelines about using them, a bureau spokesperson said. As of Thursday, 73 percent of update leave had been completed. Offices have also resumed hiring and processing temporary workers.

Olson said the bureau will continue to monitor the situation at its field offices and adjust operations accordingly.

“If there’s any area that spikes in a significant way, that would indicate that we’ve got a problem and we would shut down operations,” he said. “Our priority is making sure our employees are safe and the American public is safe.”