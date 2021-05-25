The suit had asked that the bureau be held to its original March 31, 2021 deadline or as soon as possible thereafter, despite pandemic-related delays that caused the agency to reset most major decennial count deadlines by several months.
The bureau has more recently said it can release a less user-friendly version of the data to all states by Aug. 16.
Ohio officials use census data to redraw legislative maps for state and federal elections.
In March, Southern District of Ohio Judge Thomas M. Rose blocked the suit, saying “Ohio seeks the impossible” and that a court cannot “order a party to jump higher, run faster, or lift more than she is physically capable.” But an appeals court said this month that the case could return to the lower court.
In the agreement filed Tuesday, both sides agreed that the government will release the data by Aug. 16 and will provide six updates before then indicating whether it is still on track to do so, “absent congressional action, orders from any court, or unforeseen processing issues.” If it meets that deadline, the case will be dismissed.
