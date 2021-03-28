To the Park Service, thin crowds this year are a good thing. The agency announced Tuesday it would limit vehicular and pedestrian access and shut down parking lots around the Tidal Basin during peak bloom to avoid crowds gathering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Park Service officials did not respond to calls Sunday about any changes in access coinciding with the early peak bloom or how many people have visited. The agency said last week that blossom admirers would have access to the Tidal Basin until crowds swelled past an acceptable limit. After that, it would be prepared to close off the area until after most trees have lost their blooms.

The surprisingly swift peak bloom happened ahead of forecasts from the Capital Weather Gang and the Park Service, which had called for peak bloom between March 31 and April 3, and April 2 and 5, respectively.

A little more than two weeks ago, after a chilly February and early March, the cherry trees at the Tidal Basin had hardly developed buds. But the unusually warm weather, particularly since Thursday when it reached 10 to 20 degrees above average, propelled them through their six stages at breakneck speed.

March temperatures have averaged about four degrees above normal, contributing to the accelerated bloom.

This year’s first day of peak bloom is four days head of the average date over the past 30 years and almost a week ahead of the 100-year average of April 3.

March 15, 1990 marks the earliest peak bloom on record while April 18, 1958 was the latest. Last year, peak occurred on March 20, tied for the third-earliest on record.

Once peak bloom occurs, the blossoms can remain on cherry trees for another week or so if it’s warm and winds are light. Windy weather expected Sunday night into Monday could strip some flower petals off the trees, but many should survive since the bloom has just began.