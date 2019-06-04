Activists protest against a citizenship question on the 2020 census in front of the Supreme Court last April. (Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Civil rights groups who had sued the government over its addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census have asked a federal judge in Maryland to reconsider his ruling on the matter after new evidence in the case emerged last week.

The request, filed Monday night by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Asian Americans Advancing Justice| AAJC, said the new findings show the Trump administration sought to intentionally discriminate against Latinos and immigrants of color when it added the question.

U.S. District Court Judge George J. Hazel in April ruled against the question, joining two other federal judges in finding that the government had violated administrative law when it added the question last year. But Hazel did not find enough evidence to support plaintiffs’ claims that the government intended to discriminate against immigrants, Latinos and Asian Americans by adding the question, or that adding the question was part of a conspiracy within the Trump administration to violate the constitutional rights of noncitizens and people of color.

However, files found in the personal effects of deceased Republican redistricting strategist Thomas Hofeller and made public last week suggest he had been working with the Trump administration to add the question to create an electoral advantage for Republicans and non-Hispanic whites, plaintiffs’ lawyers said.

Attorneys for the ACLU last week asked a New York federal judge to impose sanctions on the government, which could include reopening or amending the case there; a hearing before that judge is scheduled for Wednesday. The Justice department has denied that Hofeller influenced the administration’s decision to add the question.

[Despite Trump administration denials, new evidence suggest citizenship question was crafted to benefit whites and Republicans]

MALDEF and Advancing Justice | AAJC had already appealed Hazel’s intentional discrimination ruling; that appeal remains in place.

The three lower court rulings against the question have been appealed to the Supreme Court, which heard the case in April and is expected to decide by the end of this month if the question can be added to the survey.

At oral arguments in April, the Supreme Court’s conservative justices seemed inclined to defer to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s authority in adding questions to the Census form, including the one on citizenship.

If the court followed normal procedure, it voted that week on the outcome of the case, and the justices are now writing the opinion.

But if the Maryland judge overturns his earlier ruling on the conspiracy and intentional discrimination charges, it will take the question into areas the high court is not currently considering.

Experts, however, say it would be extremely rare for the court to reopen the record on a case in which it has heard arguments and presumably is writing an opinion. The justices accepted the case outside its normal procedures, with the agreement of the challengers, because it is time-sensitive; the government says Census forms must be printed this summer.

Lawyers challenging the citizenship question are looking for ways to bring the new information to the justices. The first step is to convince the district court judges that the new information has merit.

MALDEF’s and Advancing Justice| AAJC’s had claimed the administration intended to cause an undercount of minorities in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fifth Amendment and that it conspired to deprive racial minorities of their constitutional rights.

In his ruling, Hazel said there was evidence that certain administration officials harbored racial animus and may have been motivated to add a citizenship question for discriminatory reasons, but what was missing was direct evidence that Ross acted on that discriminatory intent.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers say they now have that missing piece.

“The new evidence directly connects the administration’s racially discriminatory motives to Secretary Ross and the other Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) and DOJ officials responsible for the citizenship question decision,” said Denise Hulett, lead attorney for MALDEF.

The Justice Department did not respond to request for comment on the latest Maryland filing. In a letter to the New York judge last week, it said the new allegations were part of an “eleventh-hour campaign to improperly derail the Supreme Court’s resolution” of the issue.

Robert Barnes contributed to this report.