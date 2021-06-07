Kristin Urquiza founded a grass-roots organization, Marked by Covid, after her father died of the disease last June. Since the latest loosening of rules, “my phone and email have been blowing up, with people’s reactions to the CDC update and people terrified for their children, people terrified for their neighbors who haven’t had the opportunity to get vaccinated,” she said. “The country really wants to sell this idea that we are charging ahead, we are moving toward normal, [but] there really is no normal to people who have been severely harmed by covid.”