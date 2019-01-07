Cyntoia Brown appeared in court during her clemency hearing in May at the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP, Pool, File)

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has granted full clemency to Cyntoia Brown, an alleged sex trafficking victim serving a life sentence for the 2004 murder of a man who picked her up and took her to his home.

After serving 15 years in prison, Brown will be released on August 7 and will remain on parole for 10 years, Haslam announced Monday, calling it a “tragic and complex case.”

Brown, whose case drew national attention and support from celebrities like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, was 16 years old when she committed the crime.

The life sentence meant she would not have been eligible for parole until she was in her 60s, which Haslam said was “too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life.”

“Transformation should be accompanied by hope,” Haslam said.

In 2006, Brown was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery of Johnny Allen, a 43-year-old Nashville real estate agent. Her advocates said she was forced into prostitution by her abusive boyfriend.

Brown’s story spread widely last fall amid the #MeToo movement and spurred the hashtag #FreeCyntoiaBrown. Kardashian highlighted the case to President Trump in a meeting last May over prison reform.

In a statement through her lawyers Monday, Brown thanked the governor for his “act of mercy in giving me a second chance.”

“With God’s help, I am committed to live the rest of my life helping others, especially young people,” Brown said. “My hope is to help other young girls avoid ending up where I have been.”