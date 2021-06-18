Hale said he had always found the memorial — which shows Lincoln holding a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation as an African American man in a loincloth kneels at his feet — a “little cringey.” In that way, he shares the concerns of protesters who argued last year that the memorial — designed by an all-White committee but paid for by African Americans, including many former Union soldiers and those who had been enslaved — is demeaning to African Americans. For months, the statue was cordoned off by metal fences and guarded by police as critics called for its removal.