“In the ’80s when AIDS was coming to its fullness and destroying our LGBTQ community, art was a way to create spaces that we could own and we could control and we could say that were our own,” said Rayceen Pendarvis, a longtime activist for gay and transgender rights and host of the radio show “Ask Rayceen.” “We were free in those spaces. We were not confined by how society saw us. Or how it tried to destroy us. In those spaces, we were kings, we were queens, we were creators. We were free to tell our stories without anyone editing our truth.”