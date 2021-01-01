In doing so, Gaut is excavating his own history: not only is he a 15-year resident of Asbury, but he is a second-generation member. His parents and in-laws lived there in the 1980s and ’90s. And before that, while he and his wife, Marilyn, were raising their children in Derwood, Md., Gaut would bring his church youth choir to sing at Asbury at Christmas.

Originally part of the Magruder dairy farm, Asbury Methodist Village opened in 1926 as a home for indigent members of the Methodist Church, primarily widows. Over the years it has had an air strip and a small golf course, and the original home expanded to a dozen large buildings plus two tracts of individual homes. No longer operated by the Methodist Church, it now has 1,300 residents living on 134 acres that include a 17-acre wildlife preserve. Asbury Methodist Village is now part of Asbury Communities, Inc., which has seven other sites across Maryland, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

The archives project started four years ago, after Gaut, a member of Asbury’s historical society, had prepared a video for its 90th anniversary. While making the video, he came across material that had been accumulated by other residents a decade earlier. But the collection was housed in “a dirty old storage room,” and it was a mess. Its thousands of pages included old farm tract maps, electrical bills from the 1920s, journals of the executive director and news clippings about Asbury. There was a handwritten registry of all residents who moved in from 1926 to 1999 and 4,000 original slides, not including duplicates. “If you put one more on [the pile], it would have slid off,” he said.

Gaut asked for, and received, a computer, a scanner and space to work. Joined by a volunteer who had computer science skills, “We went out to Goodwill and found ourselves a VCR and a flatbed scanner. We’re great scroungers. Keep the budget down.”

Two friends of Gaut’s joined the efforts, getting 3-by-4-inch glass slides duplicated and scanning larger photos while Gaut spent four to five hours a day scanning the fragile old documents and storing everything in acid-free sheet protectors.

Although the collection includes extensive records and rosters of what were called the “inmates,” names and dates for many of the photographs are lost to the past. Asked if he could identify a picture showing men with walrus mustaches and women with crimped hair seated in the first dining room in the 1930s, Gaut exclaimed, “Oh heavens no — they’re a bunch of old people!”

The material reflects the evolution of Asbury. In the first decades, its residents were strictly Methodist, and everyone was White; now, there is more ethnic and religious diversity. For many years, residents dressed formally for meals and even for recreational activities. Even in his father’s time, Gaut recalled, “We had people doing shuffleboard in coats and ties.”

Asbury continued as a working dairy farm until 1957, providing food to the residents and surrounding community. For years it was dry, pursuant to Methodist discipline. Like students in a college dorm, residents would hold private parties in their rooms with alcohol. “You’d go down the hall, knock on the door and they’d let you in,” Gaut said. Now, there is a bistro with a full bar.

At 150 gigabytes and over 11,000 files, the archives are still a work in progress. “We’re probably about 75 percent done, but I wouldn’t even stand behind that,” Gaut said. “Things keep appearing that we didn’t know we had.”

The sprawling collection includes a list from 1926 of the first residents to move in; a 1994 newsletter with tips on taking medications and a profile of a resident who wrote a book about overcoming the death of her first husband and children; internal notes on Asbury’s affirmative action discussions in the early 1980s; photographs of 1950s Halloween parties and 1970s fashion shows; poetry by residents; and undated video footage of a group of women called the Toe Tapping Tootsies, tapdancing in sync and twirling pink parasols.

The goal is to put the archives into a form where anyone can search and use them. “We are trying to get a mechanism for people to get public access,” Gaut said. “I anticipate that that should be in the next few months. We’ve been talking with the computer club.” For now, the collection is viewable only by request.

Asbury will mark its 100th birthday in 2026, and administrators hope to incorporate Gaut’s work. “Digitizing tens of thousands of documents that show Asbury’s development and the dramatic changes in the surrounding Gaithersburg area, and bringing them online, is one of countless contributions made by older adults,” said Doug Leidig, president and CEO of Asbury Communities, Inc. “As we approach our centennial, Asbury Communities is planning an organization-wide celebration campaign, and this archive will be an important piece of that.”

Most of the people in the photos are strangers to Gaut. But occasionally he encounters old friends and personal milestones.

A photograph from about 1974 shows a man working in a wood shop. “Stabler Freeland, that was a friend of Dad” he said. “He was an expert woodworker; he made those stars, with lights, that you can see from a distance on the campus.”

A photograph from the 1970s shows a group of young choristers singing at a holiday celebration at Asbury; the conductor’s hand on the left side is Gaut’s, and one of the singers was his then-teenage daughter.

And an invitation to a Christmas party from 2005 included a “Welcome to new residents Harold and Marilyn Gaut.”

But Gaut is not sentimental. “On the ones that I recognize, I find them interesting, but I don’t feel emotionally connected to them,” he said.