In a hearing on Tuesday, Koh had expressed irritation with Department of Justice lawyers for missing a deadline she had set for them to produce internal documents connected to the case.

She referred repeatedly to documents finally released over the weekend and Monday in which career bureau officials said the data could not be properly collected and delivered to the president on the government’s new timeline.

“It is ludicrous to think we can complete 100% of the nation’s data collection earlier than 10/31 and any thinking person who would believe we can deliver apportionment by 12/31 has either a mental deficiency or a political motivation,” said Tim Olson, the bureau’s associate director for field operations, in an email in July.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government had originally asked Congress for an additional four months to report its data — a delay the House approved in its coronavirus relief bill but the Senate has yet to approve.

Census officials had said in July that they could no longer deliver a full and accurate count for apportionment of House seats by the constitutionally mandated deadline of Dec. 31, and had asked for a four-month extension. But after Trump issued a memo later that month saying undocumented immigrants should not be counted for apportionment, the government reversed its stance.

Lawmakers have also expressed concern about the change in schedule, saying a rushed count will lead to an inaccurate census that will hurt communities in hard-to-count areas in both Democrat and Republican states.

On Thursday, House Oversight Committee on Thursday, Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham asking about leaked documents that appear to show the bureau cutting corners and breaking rules in the enumeration of homeless people in order to get the count done by September 30.