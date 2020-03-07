Officials received multiple calls just after 4 a.m. about a fire with people possibly trapped, he said. Heavy fire was visible on the second floor, and firefighters were able to stop the blaze before it spread to homes on either side.
No civilians or firefighters were injured, Maggiolo said.
“Based on my conversations, I think the smoke detectors were present and in operation and may explain how they got out at that hour,” Maggiolo said. “While we’re on that subject, this is a weekend when you change your clock. We want everyone to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.”