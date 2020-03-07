The Red Cross on Saturday helped five adults who were displaced by a middle-of-the-night fire that broke out in their Northeast Washington rowhouse.

No cause was confirmed as of Saturday afternoon for the fire in the 5000 block of Sergeant Road NE, D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

Officials received multiple calls just after 4 a.m. about a fire with people possibly trapped, he said. Heavy fire was visible on the second floor, and firefighters were able to stop the blaze before it spread to homes on either side.

No civilians or firefighters were injured, Maggiolo said.

“Based on my conversations, I think the smoke detectors were present and in operation and may explain how they got out at that hour,” Maggiolo said. “While we’re on that subject, this is a weekend when you change your clock. We want everyone to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.”