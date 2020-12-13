The banner was taken from Asbury United Methodist Church, one of the oldest Black churches in the city. Ashbury United has stood at the corner of 11th and K streets NW since 1863.

“Last night demonstrators who were part of the MAGA gatherings tore down our Black Lives Matter sign and literally burned it in the street,” senior pastor Rev. Ianther M. Mills said in a statement. “It pained me especially to see our name, Asbury, in flames. For me it was reminiscent of cross burnings.”

Another video, posted by @BGOnTheScene, shows a Black Lives Matter sign being torn down from in front of Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church at 15th and M Streets NW. The group is heard chanting “Whose streets? Our streets!” as they destroy the sign.

D.C. police on Sunday morning declined to say whether any arrests were made in the cases, but said they are investigating them as possible hate crimes.

“We take these offenses seriously and we are currently investigating them as a possible hate crimes,” police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz said.

Nearly three dozen people were arrested during the protests and overnight, including 10 who police said were charged with misdemeanor assaults, six with assaulting police officers and four with rioting.

The protesters were in the District on Saturday to demonstrate their refusal to accept the results of the presidential election, two days before the electoral college will make President Trump’s loss official.

Mills’ statement, which was sent Sunday morning, emphasized the history of his church.

“We are a resilient people who have trusted in God through slavery and the Underground Railroad, Jim Crow and the civil rights movement, and now as we face an apparent rise in white supremacy,” it said.

The videos of the banner burning shows someone squirting what appears to be an accelerant on the sign as flames consume it. One video was tweeted by a Daily Caller reporter, and it is stamped with the logo of the right-wing media website.

The tweet says the people burning the banner are Proud Boys. “The Proud Boys and Trump supporters burn the BLM banner while chanting and cheering in downtown DC.”

D.C. Council member-elect Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) tweeted the video, saying it showed “there are two justice systems in this country.”

“Tonight, violent white supremacist stole and burned a Black Lives Matter banner from Asbury United Methodist, the oldest Black Methodist church in DC,” she tweeted. “But yet no militarized police force used against them. There are two justice systems in this country, separate and unequal.”

Mills statement pointed out that the Proud Boys, a male-chauvinist organization with ties to white nationalism, have not been denounced by the top levels of government. In fact, the group received recognition from Trump himself at a presidential debate in September, when he told them to “stand back and stand by.”

“Sadly, we must point out that if this was a marauding group of men of color going through the city, and destroying property, they would have been followed and arrested,” Mills’ said in his statement. “We are especially alarmed that this violence is not being denounced at the highest levels of our nation and instead the leaders of this movement are being invited to the White House.”

But Mills also struck an optimistic tone to fight hate.