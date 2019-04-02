US House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) oversees the committee's markup on a resolution issuing subpoenas to Justice Department officials and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in connection to the 2020 Census. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform voted Tuesday to compel the Trump administration to provide more information on its decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

The 23 to 14 vote authorizes committee chair Elijah Cummings (D-Md) to issue subpoenas for a deposition of principal deputy assistant attorney general John Gore and for documents from the Departments of Commerce and Justice, related to the decision. One Republican, Justin Amash (R-MI), voted with the Democrats.

It comes three weeks before the Supreme Court is set to consider whether the question will be allowed on the forms every household in the U.S. will be required to fill out next year. Two federal judges have struck it down, saying Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s actions in adding the question were in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

The committee met last month with Gore on the matter but said he refused to answer over 150 questions, citing ongoing litigation.

Cummings slammed that rationale on Tuesday, saying, “The administration may not withhold information from Congress because of separate litigation. That is not a valid legal argument. The Supreme Court has rejected this claim repeatedly. It is not the law, and it would lead to absurd results.”

Cummings said many of documents the government has already turned over are already public, are heavily redacted, or are missing altogether.

A key issue is the manner in which the citizenship question came to be added. Ross originally told Congress his decision to add it came solely in response to a December 2017 request from the Justice Department, but lawsuits later produced emails showing that Ross, who oversees the Census Bureau, had been pushing for the question for months before that.

House Democrats grilled Ross for over six hours last month, pressing him to explain why his previous sworn testimony conflicted with government records and asking whether he had lied under oath.

House Republicans focused their arguments Tuesday more heavily on the question itself, and accused Democrats of seeking to sway the Supreme Court decision.

“The Democrats want to interfere with the court case,” said ranking member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). “Why don’t Democrats want to know if you’re a citizen of this country or not?’’

A question about citizenship has not been included on the decennial short form census since 1950, but the American Community Survey, which goes each year to a small sampling of households, does ask the question.

Opponents of the question say it is a political maneuver by the Trump administration, and that its inclusion, particularly at a time when noncitizens feel targeted by the government, will deter many immigrants and their family members from participating. A reduced response rate would threaten the count’s accuracy and could harm people who live in areas with large immigrant populations. Census data is used to allocate hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding and to determine apportionment and redistricting.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the matter by June, shortly before the survey forms are due to go to the printer.

Democrats have focused on emails showing that Ross discussed adding the citizenship question with Trump administration officials, including former White House adviser Steve Bannon and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, early in 2017. In the emails, Ross expressed frustration that it was not happening quickly enough, and said he would discuss it with then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

When questioned by committee members last month, Ross frequently said he didn’t remember, the discussions were confidential, or he had to confer with his staff, leading a frustrated Cummings to warn that a subpoena might be forthcoming.