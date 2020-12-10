The House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday issued a subpoena to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross requiring him to produce by Dec. 21 documents related to data anomalies and delays associated with the 2020 Census.

Committee chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) said Ross had repeatedly ignored requests for information about the census, which has been at the center of political wrangling and litigation during much of President Trump’s tenure.

The administration has pushed the Census Bureau to produce state population totals in time for the president to try to exclude undocumented immigrants from apportionment before he leaves office.

“Your approach to Congress’ oversight responsibilities has been abominable,” Maloney wrote in a letter to Ross, adding, “You may have little personal regard for your own ignominious legacy as Secretary of Commerce, but a complete and accurate census is critical for the health and well-being of hundreds of thousands of American families in red states and blue states alike.”