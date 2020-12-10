The administration has pushed the Census Bureau to produce state population totals in time for the president to try to exclude undocumented immigrants from apportionment before he leaves office.
“Your approach to Congress’ oversight responsibilities has been abominable,” Maloney wrote in a letter to Ross, adding, “You may have little personal regard for your own ignominious legacy as Secretary of Commerce, but a complete and accurate census is critical for the health and well-being of hundreds of thousands of American families in red states and blue states alike.”