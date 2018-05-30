U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents patrol for immigrants suspected of crossing into the United States illegally along the Rio Grande near Granjeno, Tex., on Aug. 11, 2017. (Eric Gay/AP)

Immigrant advocates, angry about the fatal shooting of a Guatemalan woman at the U.S.-Mexico border last week, protested Wednesday outside the Washington headquarters for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, calling for a transparent investigation into that incident.

Waving signs that called for justice on behalf of 19-year-old Claudia Patricia Gómez González, who was on her way to join her boyfriend in Northern Virginia, the nearly two dozen activists also demanded the Trump administration stop separating children from their parents when caught trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

“We’re tired of the violence by Border Patrol; every single day they use violence against people who are just crossing the border in search of a better life,” said Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, legal director of immigrant advocacy for the Legal Aid Justice Center, which organized the demonstration. A vigil for Gómez was scheduled to be held later Wednesday in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, where her boyfriend lives.

“This isn’t the first time they’ve fired their weapons, but this time they hit an unarmed woman in the head, killing her,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said. “Even though she never made it to Alexandria, she’s still part of our community, and we’re going to be here to make sure that a real investigation and real justice is done.”

Gómez, who left her town in a rural section of Guatemala with hopes of finding work and reuniting with her longtime boyfriend in Virginia, was shot near the border in South Texas.

Border Patrol officials said a lone agent fired his gun after a group of undocumented immigrants he encountered near Rio Bravo began attacking him, initially describing Gómez as “one of the assailants.” The agency later changed its statement to say she was merely with the group.

The agent who fired his weapon, who had been with Border Patrol for 15 years, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, officials have said.

On Wednesday, Sandoval-Moshenberg argued a culture of impunity among Border Patrol agents has worsened under President Trump, calling a “zero tolerance” crackdown on families who cross the border illegally another form of violence because it has led to several hundred children being torn from their parents and detained separately.

The approach, rolled out last month, has filled federal detention centers for children, leaving them at 95 percent capacity with nearly 11,000 migrant children now in custody, officials with the Department of Health and Human Services said this week.

“A lot of the parents are going to end up being deported,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said. “What do you think those parents are going to do? Stay in Guatemala? They’re going to come back, looking for their kids.”