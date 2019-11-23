But this year’s 61st annual Holiday Shops, which take place through Sunday at Union Market, will be the last for the women’s civic organization, which is focused on training and empowering women to volunteer in their local community.

AD

The Junior League of Washington announced it will end the annual tradition after this year, part of a strategic effort to rethink its fundraising model. As shoppers increasingly move online, relying on websites such as Etsy and Amazon for gifts, holiday markets are not as profitable as they used to be, said Carly Mitchell, president of the Junior League of Washington.

AD

The decision marks a time of transition for the 105-year-old league, one of many civic organizations across the country seeking ways to evolve amid a widespread decline in volunteering.

While the Washington chapter has continued to recruit many new members each year, the Association of Junior Leagues International has seen waning membership in the past few decades. The organization has about 140,000 members in 291 leagues in four countries, according to Laurel Lee-Alexander, president of the Association of Junior Leagues International.

AD

Lee-Alexander declined to provide historical membership numbers to The Washington Post, saying the “number of members does not fully reflect the description or story of an organization.” But the Wall Street Journal reported last year that membership had dropped 30 percent since 2000.

AD

“We have to adapt with the times in order to stay relevant and have an impact,” Lee-Alexander said. “I think we’ve done that, but people are busier now. They don’t have time for community organizations. That’s a reality.”

The Junior League was founded in 1901 by a debutante who recruited fellow young women to travel to Manhattan’s Lower East Side to volunteer at settlement houses. Among the early members of the Junior League in New York was Eleanor Roosevelt. The Junior League grew to become a massive international movement, helping in the fight for women’s suffrage and launching civic projects across the country. One signature project of the Junior League of Brooklyn led to the introduction of free lunches in New York City schools, becoming a model for the passage of the National School Lunch Program in 1946.

AD

It continued to grow in an era when civic membership associations were an essential part of American life. By 1955, more than two dozen large membership associations enrolled between 1 percent and 12 percent of American adults apiece, according to Harvard sociologist Theda Skocpol.

AD

In recent decades, many of those storied civic organizations have struggled to retain members. Rotary International and Kiwanis clubs have reported declines. The Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts have both tried to rebrand and adapt to evolving gender norms in recent years, in part to grapple with falling membership.

Americans across the country are volunteering less, according to a report from the Do Good Institute at the University of Maryland. Between 2004 and 2015, 31 states experienced significant declines in volunteering.

AD

The Junior of League of Washington has managed to buck these trends. The league has 2,361 members, 145 more than it did a decade ago. It admits new members through a lottery system, and this year it accepted 294 new members. The vast majority of new members are millennials, according to the league.

AD

In some ways, it makes sense that the organization would find success in recruiting in the nation’s capital. Many high-powered young women who move to the District for work also seek opportunities to network and volunteer, members said.

Christina Gomez, 30, moved to the District over the summer from Houston, where her mother-in-law had encouraged her to join the local Junior League. When she was looking for ways to get “plugged in” to the community in the District, she decided to transfer to the Junior League of Washington chapter.

AD

Sarah Bryant Burns, 33, who works in digital marketing for a think tank in Washington, joined the league about seven years ago, when she was looking for places to volunteer. She met her former roommate through the Junior League, and a friend from the chapter introduced her to her now-husband.

AD

Cameron Gilreath Normand, a former president of the Junior League, acknowledged that there are still stereotypes associated with the Junior League. She’s heard people equate it with an “adult sorority” and archaic images of women in “pearls and gloves.” Years ago, she was at a lunch with industry colleagues, talking about her work with the Junior League, when someone asked her whether it was a “woman’s suffrage organization.”

“I was like, ‘we got the vote a really long time ago. That’s not what we work on,’ ” recalled Gilreath Normand, who is now the head of federal affairs at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

AD

The Junior League of Washington has helped found or support organizations across the District, including Bright Beginnings, Whitman-Walker Health and My Sister’s Place. It has trained more than 200 women to serve in other local nonprofit organizations, and it has distributed more than 130,000 new books to children throughout the city as part of its literacy focus.

AD

The Junior League of 2019 is drastically different from the organization McKey Harmon joined in Knoxville, Tenn., in 1968, shortly after she finished graduate school. Few of the women in that chapter worked, McKey Harmon said. But in Washington, where she moved a few years later, the Junior League was known for being among the first to accommodate working women by scheduling meetings in the evenings. Today, most members have careers.

Mitchell, president of the Junior League of Washington, said she hopes to look for fundraising options that provide for a greater return-on-investment than the Holiday Shops. The chapter is considering renting out space in its headquarters in Georgetown and expanding fundraising efforts through its annual Women’s Leadership Breakfast.

“It’s bittersweet,” Jessica Taylor White, president-elect of the chapter, said of the decision to end the Holiday Shops. “But it’s also kind of exciting. The promise of something new.”

AD