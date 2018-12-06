Even as the United States becomes increasingly diverse, neighborhood segregation patterns persist in large urban areas, including in the Washington metro region, according to five-year trend data released Thursday by the Census Bureau.

Segregation has remained most entrenched between black and white residents, while segregation between whites and Hispanics and whites and Asians is more fluid, according to an analysis of the bureau’s latest American Community Survey data.

Some of the starkest black-white urban divide can be seen in Midwest and Northeast cities with long-concentrated and slow-growing black populations, including Milwaukee, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Buffalo and St. Louis, said William Frey, a senior demographer at the Brookings Institution, who analyzed the data.

These cities all have segregation levels above 70, meaning that 70 percent or more of black residents would have to move into a different neighborhood in order to fully integrate the city. But overall, levels were down since 2000, when several metropolitan areas had levels above 80. The urban area with the lowest black-white segregation level is Las Vegas, at 39.5.

In the Washington region, the black-white segregation level was 61.3, down from 63.6 in 2000.

Frey also examined changes in the racial compositions of metropolitan areas where white people live, and found that the average white resident lives in a more racially and ethnically mixed neighborhood now than in 2000. In 2000, the average white person in these areas lived in a neighborhood that was 78.9 percent white, whereas in 2013-2017, the years covered by the latest census data, that number dropped to 71.6 percent. At the same time, the number of black, Hispanic and Asian residents in those neighborhoods rose by several percentage points.

By contrast, while the average black person in a large U.S. metro area lives in a neighborhood that is more diverse than in 2000, the change does not reflect an increase in white residents. Their percentages stayed nearly flat. Instead, the change reflects an increase in the portion of Hispanic and Asian residents and a decline in the portion of black ones.

Segregation levels among Hispanics dipped in many metro areas, including places such as Los Angeles and New York that are historically “gateway” cities for new immigrants. But they rose by more than 10 points in cities such as Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Cincinnati, which have seen recent increases in Hispanic population from previously low levels.

In the Washington region, neighborhood diversity increased more sharply than in large metropolitan areas nationwide, with the average white resident living in a neighborhood that is 61.1 percent white, down from 70.2 percent in 2000.

But locally, Hispanic-white segregation levels also increased, from 47.5 to 48.4, meaning that 48.4 percent of Hispanics would have to move in order to completely integrate the area. The average Hispanic resident in Washington is now likely to live in a neighborhood that has 5.6 percent more Hispanics than in 2000.

This is likely a reflection of a large influx of Hispanics into the area: more than a third of new residents since 2000, or 553,000 people, are Hispanic, and the region’s portion of Hispanic population has nearly doubled, from 8.9 percent to 15.8 percent.

Though black-white segregation persists across all metropolitan areas, of the 53 surveyed, 45 have shown declines since 2000, including 16 that dropped by 5 points or more.

Some of the largest drops were in the South: Tampa, Louisville, Orlando, Houston, Memphis, Atlanta, New Orleans and Miami.

“Typically, in the South in particular, there’s been a lot of black migration and growth,” Frey said, adding that where there is black growth it tends to be in suburban areas.

Now, he said, shifts are starting to occur elsewhere.

“Up until 20 years ago a lot of the segregation declines were in the south while a lot of northern areas were stuck in place, in old segregated neighborhoods formed before civil rights and housing legislation was enforced,” Frey said.

But black-white segregation levels are declining in other metro areas as well. Detroit and Kansas City both showed drops of more than 10 points, reflecting movement within metropolitan areas that is helping even out the percentages, Frey said.

The latest American Community Survey numbers also show jurisdictions around the Washington area continue to have some of the nation’s highest median incomes, including Loudoun County, Fairfax County, Howard County, Falls Church City and Arlington County.