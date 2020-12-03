The hearing came a day after Maloney (D-N.Y.) said in a scathing letter to Ross that anomalies in the survey are “more serious than first reported” and blasted the department for ignoring requests for information.

Referring to the fact that she had to learn from news reports last month that the bureau found problems with the count that would delay it, Maloney said, “Our Committee has direct jurisdiction over the Census, but nobody from the Trump Administration informed us about any of these problems or delays.”

AD

AD

“They gave us nothing,” she told the committee, referring to her subsequent request for information. “These documents were due a week ago, and the Census is in its most critical stage. Yet, the Trump Administration seems to believe they owe Congress nothing — no documents whatsoever.”

Instead, Maloney said three internal documents obtained from a different source showed the bureau had identified at least 15 anomalies that affect over 1 million census records.

Maloney excoriated Census and Commerce officials for dodging her requests, calling the reasoning they cited, ongoing litigation over the matter, “entirely unacceptable. The existence of separate litigation is not a valid reason to withhold documents from Congress.”

AD

Maloney has set a new deadline of Dec. 9 for the documents, and said if it is ignored, Ross “will receive a friendly subpoena.”

AD

Trump had hoped to receive the data in time to try to exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted for a decade’s worth of apportionment of House seats before he leaves office Jan. 20.

But the internal documents obtained by the committee indicate that the bureau needs until at least Jan. 23 to transmit apportionment figures to the president, Maloney wrote in her letter. That is more than three weeks after the statutory deadline for delivering the data.

The Census Bureau, in a statement issued Wednesday evening, said, “Internal tracking documents would not convey the uncertainty around projected dates and may fail to reflect the additional resources employed to correct data anomalies.”

AD

The agency added: “The anomalies affect less than seven-tenths of one percent of records and are being resolved as expeditiously as possible.”

AD

A report Thursday from the Government Accountability Office raised an alarm about the data processing, noting that “multiple timeline changes” and the fact that “the Bureau ultimately shortened the period for door-to-door follow-up work by 2 weeks and reduced its response processing time from 153 days to 77 days . . . raise concerns for the quality of the data collected.”

The report recommended that the bureau address concerns ranging “from how the altered time frames have affected population counts during field data collection to what effects, if any, compressed and streamlined post-data collection processing of census data may have on the Bureau’s ability to detect and fully address processing or other errors before releasing the apportionment and redistricting tabulations.”

AD

To try to carry out his apportionment plan, the president would need to receive two sets of numbers — the total population counts and the number of undocumented immigrants in each state. But the internal documents cited in Maloney’s letter said the bureau would need until at least early February to transmit a tally of undocumented immigrants by state.

Lawyers for the administration have not been able to answer questions from judges about how the government plans to count undocumented immigrants. A comprehensive list of undocumented immigrants does not exist, and by law, apportionment numbers must be based on an actual enumeration, not estimates.

AD

In addition to apportionment, decennial census data is used to determine federal funding and state redistricting for a decade.

AD

The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday about Trump’s apportionment plan after three federal courts blocked it, saying it was unlawful, and in one instance unconstitutional. A fourth federal court said it was too early to judge the case’s merits.

J. Christopher Mihm, managing director of the GAO’s strategic issues team, warned that post-count analysis involves several stages during which additional problems can be identified. “We know from history that we can expect that there will be other anomalies,” he said, adding that they are important because “small numbers” have shifted congressional seats in the past.

Mihm added that additional problems will require more time to resolve.

AD

AD

Maloney had last month asked Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham to produce documents by Nov. 24 related to when the bureau could deliver state population totals. Her request followed leaked reports that the data would not be ready until late January or possibly February.

Her letter Wednesday said a Nov. 19 internal Census Bureau document described 13 anomalies that affect more than 900,000 census records, including some that could result in undercounts and other inaccuracies.

The document said that addressing the anomalies “impacts overall end date by 20 days” and anticipates that the population count will not be complete until between Jan. 26 and Feb. 6, adding that if new anomalies were identified, more time may be required. It outlined an 11-step process for correcting the anomalies and “cautions that taking shortcuts could compound these problems and lead to even more errors.” A second internal document a week later said additional errors had been discovered, including one affecting over 240,000 records.

AD

AD

The once-a-decade survey was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, and the government had initially requested an additional four months to produce it. But after Trump issued a memorandum in July saying he would try to exclude undocumented immigrants, the bureau scrambled to finish the count and process the data by Dec. 31, sparking lawsuits and resulting in what many enumerators said was a rushed and often sloppy effort to reach the hardest-to-count households.