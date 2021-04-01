Thompson was just 20 when her own mother died, and Bartash, who started dating her father a year later, filled an empty space. Thompson recalled her as a patient person and a “calm presence” who often played a peacemaker role between father and daughter. Bartash, 71, died June 30 of complications from covid-19 at White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, Md.

A native of Fond du Lac, Wis., Bartash moved to the Washington area more than 40 years ago. The Silver Spring resident worked as an insurance premium auditor until her retirement in 2019. But her passion was theater.

“Linda grew up as a musician in a musical family,” said her husband and fellow actor, Cecil Thompson. He said her love of music was kindled by her own mother and seven aunts, who played in the Schmitz Sisters Family Orchestra in the 1930s and ’40s (Bartash’s aunt Viola Smith, who played drums for the group, appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and the Broadway musical “Cabaret” and continued to play into her centenarian years; she died in October at 107).

Bartash’s own theatrical career included stints as an actor, a stage director, a set designer and a lighting designer. She worked with and supported local community theaters including Silver Spring Stage, Laurel Mill Playhouse, Rockville Community Theater, Greenbelt Arts Center, Quotidian Theater Company, Washington Stage Guild and Synetic Theater. In the early 1980s, she was also co-owner of a costume shop, The Theater Depot, which once made 1,000 hog noses for the team then known as the Washington Redskins.

Her niece, Sarah Bartash, of Madison, Wis., described her aunt as “joyous” and “boisterous” — and fun to visit when Sarah was a teenager. “She helped me become more sure of myself by giving me the freedom to grow as a person, putting me to work as a stagehand for one of her local plays, or letting me take the Metro down to the Mall to explore,” she said.

Bartash’s brother, Warren Bartash in La Crescent, Minn., recalled her and Cecil, her then-fiancé, showing up for a visit with two boxes full of party hats and lighted plastic beer mugs. “Instant party!” he said. “She gave them to all the people she could, and we had a great time. The party extended through the weekend during her visit, and we wore the party hats everywhere.”

When Bartash was ill in the hospital, her husband also had covid-19 and was unable to visit. But as it became clear that the end was near, her stepdaughter was allowed to gown up and go in.

“All I could really do was rub her back,” she said.

Then it occurred to her to sing.