A man was fatally shot Saturday night in Southeast D.C., adding to the city’s homicide rate, which is already 41 percent higher than the same time last year, according to police statistics.

Police responded to a report of gunshots at around 8:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Benning Road SE. They found the victim, Avery Anderson, 21, of Southeast, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, with “no signs consistent with life,” according to a statement from police. His body was transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

As of Friday morning, police had logged 121 murders in the District; at least three more have occurred since then. There had been 86 murders in the city by the same date last year, and 116 total in 2017.

In recent weeks, gun violence around Benning Road has included a quadruple shooting on Sept. 21, followed by a fatal shooting a week later.