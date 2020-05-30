Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman released few details, including whether investigators have identified suspects or a motive. In a statement, the department said detectives don’t believe Jackson’s killing was a random crime. Police said Jackson has no fixed address.
Jackson was suffering from a gunshot wound when police arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene, the department statement said.
Detectives are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.