A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Friday in a parking lot in Prince George’s County in the Maryland suburbs, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting about 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Fairmount Heights, where they found Elijah William Jackson.

Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman released few details, including whether investigators have identified suspects or a motive. In a statement, the department said detectives don’t believe Jackson’s killing was a random crime. Police said Jackson has no fixed address.

Jackson was suffering from a gunshot wound when police arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene, the department statement said.

Detectives are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.